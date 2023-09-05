Bhubaneswar is the capital of Odisha. In the state, it is also the biggest city. Here, silver is highly sought-after and this is due to various factors like being viewed as a conventional form of investment, as an item of gift (during wedding and birthday parties), etc. Today, silver is also extensively used in the form of silverware. In the city, this "not so precious metal" is sought by people across different age groups. Across the city, jewellery exhibitions are often held attracting large crowds. Different items of jewellery such as bracelets, bajubandh, necklaces, and rings are sold.

Many buyers view silver as an effective hedge against inflation. In other words, they count on it during bad times. In Bhubaneswar, small investors are more interested in buying silver than yellow metal given that the former is comparatively more affordable. People also buy silverware, silver coins, and articles of silver. The prices of silver in the city depend on various national and international factors such as correction in the yellow metal owing to a slowdown in China, availability, taxes, etc. One other factor that affects the price of silver is the US dollar. The demand for this metal increases during the Diwali festival.