Silver Rate Today in Bhubaneswar (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Bhubaneswar₹800 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Bhubaneswar (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80₹80₹0
  • 10₹800₹800₹0
  • 100₹8,000₹8,000₹0

silver Rate in Bhubaneswar for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹80,000 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (700)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Bhubaneswar

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹54,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹55,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.90%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹57,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹61,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Bhubaneswar, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Bhubaneswar Facts

Bhubaneswar is the capital of Odisha. In the state, it is also the biggest city. Here, silver is highly sought-after and this is due to various factors like being viewed as a conventional form of investment, as an item of gift (during wedding and birthday parties), etc. Today, silver is also extensively used in the form of silverware. In the city, this "not so precious metal" is sought by people across different age groups. Across the city, jewellery exhibitions are often held attracting large crowds. Different items of jewellery such as bracelets, bajubandh, necklaces, and rings are sold.

Many buyers view silver as an effective hedge against inflation. In other words, they count on it during bad times. In Bhubaneswar, small investors are more interested in buying silver than yellow metal given that the former is comparatively more affordable. People also buy silverware, silver coins, and articles of silver. The prices of silver in the city depend on various national and international factors such as correction in the yellow metal owing to a slowdown in China, availability, taxes, etc. One other factor that affects the price of silver is the US dollar. The demand for this metal increases during the Diwali festival.

