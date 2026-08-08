Elon Musk, buoyed by the success of SpaceX’s first quarterly earning, announced the company’s mega vision of building factories on the moon with the help of robots.

“We are going to land a lot of tonnage on the moon. We’re going to build the factories on the moon. The robots will be helpful with that,” the SpaceX CEO said during the August 4 earnings call, The Indian Express reported.

This is not the first time he has shared the vision. Musk laid it out in February, when he announced SpaceX’s purchase of xAI, a company that the billionaire entrepreneur founded in 2023.

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Factories to manufacture parts of Starmind AI satellites

The factories that Musk talked about initially, will be manufacturing components for SpaceX’s Starmind artificial intelligence satellite constellation, the IE report said.

The larger plan is to make one million such satellites to increase the size of the constellation so much that it looks beyond Earth’s orbit.

“Using robots on the moon to scale up manufacturing on the moon—which, I know it sounds, like, super sci-fi right now, but it’s going to happen—will enable us to build the mass accelerator on the moon,” Musk said, The Indian Express reported.

Solar panels and radiators part of the big plan

Not only AI satellites, but the robots would apparently make Solar panels and radiators too, which, according to the Indian Express report, are essential for providing power and helping remove the large amounts of heat generated by the spacecraft, respectively.

No concentrate plan divulged by SpaceX

So far, the idea remains a word of mouth as no detailed plan has been put across by either Musk or the company itself. In a prior discussion though, Space X had mentioned that they may use Optimus humanoid robots, developed by Tesla, for future space missions.

Starship to become the vehicle of change

While it is going to be a life-altering phenomenon, if achieved, the bulk of the lifting would most likely be done by Starship. The spaceship will be used to ship the transport equipment, robots, and other payloads to the Moon. The fully reusable vehicle is currently preparing for its 14th test flight.

We posted our second quarter 2026 financial and operational results → https://t.co/DOfDhFnAZ5



Q2 highlights:

– Demonstrated the power of extreme vertical integration, delivering revenue growth of 92% year-over-year across Space, Connectivity, and AI

– Completed two successful… pic.twitter.com/9lWxKvtbct — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 4, 2026

A glittering entry into the exchange

After being listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange on June 12, the second quarterly earnings of the company saw a great rise. As per their post on X, the company’s revenue reached $7.8 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 92 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

It reported a net loss of $541 million, an improvement from the $1 billion loss recorded in the second quarter of 2025. Eventually, their EBITDA saw a huge bump of 191 %, growing from 1.2 billion to 3.5 billion year-on-year.