SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon

The original plan called for two paying passengers to fly around the moon this year, using a Falcon Heavy rocket and a Dragon crew capsule.

By: | Cape Canaveral | Published: September 14, 2018 9:44 PM
It’s not the same mission plan SpaceX founder Elon Musk outlined last year. (Reuters)

SpaceX says it has signed the first private moon traveller. The big reveal on who it is — and when the flight to the moon will be — will be announced on Monday. It’s not the same mission plan SpaceX founder Elon Musk outlined last year.

The new strategy is to still fly around the moon, but using an even bigger SpaceX rocket still in development that has its own dedicated passenger ship. And now, it would seem, there will be only one person aboard.

