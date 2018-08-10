Partial Solar Eclipse August 2018: Date, time, significance and all you need to know

The Partial Sun Eclipse will occur on August 11, 2018. According to Indian time, it will be from afternoon at 1.32 pm to 5.02 pm. (Representational photo: NASA)

After witnessing the ‘Blood Moon’ moment in the sky, another natural event will take place in the Solar System on August 11. This time it is a partial solar eclipse or Aanshik Surya Grahan. It will be visible for 3 hours and 30 minutes. According to the Indian Standard Time, the partial solar eclipse will be visible between 1.32 pm and 5.02 pm. As per NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre, the partial solar eclipse is expected to occur over Northern Hemisphere regions of northern Canada, north-eastern US, Greenland, Scandinavia, Serbia. It is also expected to be witnessed over some parts of central Asia, the Indian Express reported.

What is Partial Solar Eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse is a celestial phenomenon. It occurs when the Moon covers a certain part of the Sun, resulting in a crescent shape of the Sun. However, as this is a natural event the nature of the eclipse will differ according to the geographic location on the Earth and the positions of Sun, Moon and the Earth.

When is Partial Solar Eclipse and timings

The Partial Sun Eclipse will occur on August 11, 2018. According to Indian time, it will be from afternoon at 1.32 pm to 5.02 pm.

The significance of the Partial Solar Eclipse

According to experts, these types of occurrences are natural that the Earth witnesses from time to time. However, eclipses are considered as an important part of many cultural identities. In India, people follow certain protocols during the eclipses. As this is a solar eclipse, it cannot be viewed through naked eyes, unlike moon eclipses. In India, many believe sun eclipse as inauspicious. Sun is regarded as a God and if it is shadowed, people generally avoid eating, cooking etc believing an increase in bacteria during the ‘Grahan.’ Many people take bath and pray during the eclipse.

Can I watch?

No, if you live in India, you will not be able to observe this celestial event. As the energy and intensity of the sun’s radiation are very high, NASA advises people not to watch solar eclipses through naked eyes. The damage to the retina could be irreversible even if the exposure is for a limited period of one or two seconds. People residing in the areas where it will be observed may observe the event. However, as the radiation of sun rays are strong it is to be observed after wearing special glasses. The event will not have online streaming due to its limited area of occurrence.