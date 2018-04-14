Politics News

Supreme Court extends protection to Karti Chidambaram till March 26 FE Bureau | March 16, 2018 1:58 AM The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred from the Delhi High Court to itself all the cases related to the Enforcement Directorate’s power to arrest an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including the INX Media case involving Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Maldives crisis: Ex-President Abdulla Nasheed seeks India’s help Shubhajit Roy | February 7, 2018 5:48 AM India, which is monitoring the situation very “closely”, had, on Monday, asked its nationals not to undertake non-essential travel to the island nation until further notice. In a statement, Nasheed said Yameen had illegally declared martial law.

Militants kill two cops in Srinagar hospital, free LeT commander Naveed Iqbal | February 7, 2018 5:45 AM A top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant commander Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla escaped from police custody during the attack. Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Police, SP Vaid told The Indian Express: “At least two or three militants were involved in the incident. We are maintaining high alert and we will go after them till we neutralise them.”

Counselled once, Pune girl held in Valley after cops get Republic Day attack alert January 27, 2018 1:49 AM Following the arrest in J&K, sleuths from the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad and police have contacted the girl’s family members in Pune and employees at the call centre where she works.

Communal clash in UP town; 1 killed, 2 injured, curfew imposed Express News Service and PTI | January 27, 2018 1:43 AM A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other persons were injured in a communal clash on Friday following alleged stone-pelting on VHP and ABVP volunteers who had taken out a motorcycle rally on Republic Day in Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh.

Chile parliamentarians to visit India, focus on astronomy, women’s issues, tech Huma Siddiqui | January 27, 2018 1:39 AM The Chilean parliamentarians are visiting India from February 5 to 9 at the invitation of Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and will be meeting several senior ministers and officials including commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu and minister for women empowerment Maneka Gandhi.

How Arun Jaitley defended state of economy in Parliament FE Bureau | January 5, 2018 12:58 AM In a strong defence of the government’s handling of the economy, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the NDA regime brought India back to health from the status of one of the five fragile nations even in trying conditions, when the country faced two successive years of drought.

US task force to check on Pakistan’s terror-funding tap Praveen Swami | January 4, 2018 1:01 AM Frustrated by Islamabad’s continued refusal to sever ties with jihadist networks, US President Donald Trump’s administration has begun to evolve a full range of measures to put pressure on Pakistan.

Pakistan gave lies, deceit in return for US aid, says Donald Trump in fiery tweet Shubhajit Roy | January 2, 2018 6:38 AM In what is arguably the most severe public indictment ever of Pakistan by a US President, Donald Trump on Monday said that his country has “foolishly” given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and has got nothing in return but “lies & deceit”.

Hafiz Saeed’s charities, assets to be seized by Pakistan? See what secret order revealed January 2, 2018 6:36 AM Pakistan’s government plans to seize control of charities and financial assets linked to Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, who Washington has designated a terrorist, according to officials and documents reviewed by Reuters.

Kashmir encounter ends, Jawans find Afzal Guru ‘badla’ inscribed on terrorist’s gun January 2, 2018 6:36 AM The 37-hour gunfight, triggered by the fidayeen attack by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants on Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) training centre in south Kashmir ended on Monday morning with the killing of a third militant.

Lok Sabha passes triple talaq Bill amid feeble protests by Opposition Express News Service | December 29, 2017 5:17 AM The proposed law, which makes talaq-e-biddat a cognisable and non-bailable offence, has provisions for a three-year jail term and fine for any Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering talaq three times in quick succession.

University of Peace seeks India’s involvement to boost Sustainable Development Goals Huma Siddiqui | December 26, 2017 3:11 AM Recognising India as a key player in global efforts for the maintenance of international peace and security, University for Peace (UPEACE), a UN mandated university based in Costa Rica, is planning to set up a Yoga chair.

Uttar Pradesh sugar body UP Sugar Mills Association alleges harassment by ruling party politicians Deepa Jainani | November 19, 2017 1:06 AM Condemning the incident strongly, the association has asked the chief minister for protection from “mafia elements” and said that such an incident “shows the vulnerability of the sugar mills against undue pressures by the public representatives and ruling party workers”.

Immunity ordinance backlash forces Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan to backtrack Hamza Khan | October 25, 2017 2:09 AM Facing criticism from various sections, the Vasundhara Raje government referred The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017, which seeks to muzzle the press and shield judges and government servants from investigation into any wrongdoing, to a select committee on Tuesday, a day after it was tabled in the House.

Taj built by blood, sweat of India’s sons, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Lalmani Verma | October 18, 2017 2:40 AM Stating that his government would fulfill its duty towards conservation of the “important” monument, Adityanath announced that he would visit Agra on October 26 to review the development projects in and around the Taj Mahal.

PM Modi frames Gujarat assembly fight: Will be development versus dynasty October 17, 2017 2:21 AM Describing the assembly elections as a fight between “vikasvaad” (development) of the BJP and “vanshvaad” (dynasty) of the Congress, Modi told a huge gathering of party ‘page pramukh’ that the Congress, while in power at the Centre, tried its best to jail him after sending Amit Shah behind bars.

BJP MLA questions Taj Mahal’s place in history, says government will remove ‘blots’ Lalmani Verma | October 17, 2017 2:13 AM Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, was the one who was imprisoned till the end of his days by his son Aurangzeb.

PIL on political funding: SC issues notices to government, Election Commission FE Bureau | October 4, 2017 2:19 AM The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL challenging the recent amendments made to various laws which allegedly have legitimised electoral corruption and have lead to illicit funding of political parties.

Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK factions merge, O Panneerselvam gets Deputyy CM post FE Bureau | August 22, 2017 5:55 AM AIADMK rebel faction leader and three-time chief minister O Panneerselvam was on Monday sworn in as deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, as part of the merger deal cobbled up by the warring groups of the ruling party.