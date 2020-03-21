Politics News

The Financial Express
The development is likely to increase pressure on the government to adjourn the Parliament session, which the Opposition has been…
Three Indian engineers held by the Taliban in Afghanistan since May 2018 have been freed by the militant group in…
Underscoring that the situation in Kashmir is bigger than party issues, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti refused to…
The 11-member high-level BJP delegation led by general secretary Arun Singh also urged China to take measures to increase imports…
This is a clear evolution of the US administration’s position, especially weeks before the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel…
Sources in both parties told The Indian Express that Akhilesh and Mayawati have not held any formal discussion over the…
Gehlot also said whether it is the chief minister or the state party chief, the Congress had to take collective…
Sources said that following criticism from different quarters including allies, BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah cautioned Singh…
Monday’s meeting was called to discuss the Lok Sabha results and “future strategy” for the bypolls to be held in…
The Supreme Court on Friday gave further time till August 15 to the special mediation panel to come with an…
In an interview to telecast Friday, Modi targeted the Opposition and their supporters, saying “they did not have respect for…
On Pakistan’s 10-member panel, man who demanded Sikh referendum last year
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