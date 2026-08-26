International News

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US ends automatic work permit extension

The latest move adds to growing uncertainties among foreign workers over the US immigration policy. According to official data, Indians…

China takes India to WTO over EV sops

China in its notification to the WTO has said India’s subsidies violate multiple obligations at the WTO, including national treatment…

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