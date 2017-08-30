International News

Government to rework strategy for setting up chip units Rishi Ranjan Kala | August 30, 2017 6:06 AM In March 2014, the government approved two projects for setting up semiconductor units and also created an empowered committee (EC) for implementation of the projects.

Air India arm Alliance Air to induct 8 ATR-72 planes for big low-cost RCS push Malyaban Ghosh | August 30, 2017 5:41 AM Alliance Air, which is the low cost regional subsidiary of Air India, will launch three new routes under the government’s regional connectivity scheme by the end of September and will induct eight ATR – 72 aircraft by the end of FY18 to further consolidate and expand its operations.

Uber scraps post-trip tracking feature via app; how empowering was that? Find out August 30, 2017 5:25 AM Uber doing away with the post-trip tracking feature that had drawn the ire of users is a sign of the torsion privacy concerns create when faced with the demands of a data-driven world.

How can you fix your tech skills gap? July 3, 2017 1:52 AM In today’s world, employers need to be shown, not told, what your skills are. So, set up that GitHub account, post your projects there, develop an opinion, and create a portfolio rather than a resume.

The digital workspace has arrived? FE Bureau | July 3, 2017 1:45 AM Employees no longer need to be working at the desk to stay productive: Microsoft.

Creating a talent pipeline for tomorrow July 3, 2017 1:20 AM By 2020, more than a third of the desired core skill-sets of most occupations will be comprised of skills that are not yet considered crucial.

Deep sea secrets: Countries claim obscure and difficult-to-reach tracts of the deep-sea world FE Bureau | July 2, 2017 4:00 AM The ocean has deep secrets. It is a world as vibrant as the one outside. There is a unique ecology that defies common knowledge and often perplexes scientists. This barely-explored territory is also believed to hold vast quantities of precious metals and minerals that can sustain the modern world for centuries. So it is not […]

Cloudification will mean upheaval in telecoms April 21, 2017 2:48 AM It will allow startups to challenge incumbent operators.

H-1B visa applications for 2017 drops to 199,000 FE Bureau | April 19, 2017 3:12 AM The number of applicants seeking H-1B visas has dropped significantly with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) receiving only 199,000 petitions for 2017, compared with 236,000 in 2016, reflecting the impact of the recent protectionist measures undertaken by the American government.

UN assembly grants observer status to ICC FE Online | December 15, 2016 1:24 AM The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has granted observer status to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC),

US Elections 2016: What the US embassy in Delhi looks like right now FE Online | November 9, 2016 7:18 AM US Elections 2016: The US Embassy in Delhi is all set to welcome the new President. Here are some pics what the US embassy in Delhi looks like right now:

How Swedish start-up Neo Technology helped crack the Panama Papers Reuters | April 22, 2016 10:50 AM Every start-up hopes for a lucky break. Swedish company Neo Technology only found out it was getting one the day the Panama Papers made headlines around the world.

US presidential hopefuls play middle-class card Reuters | June 18, 2015 12:39 AM Candidates are following a shift in the political debate, from jobs and a fragile economic recovery during the 2012 campaign, to one now centred on income inequality

HSBC to cut 50,000 jobs, shrink investment bank Reuters | June 9, 2015 10:38 PM HSBC pledged a new era of higher dividends on Tuesday, laying out plans to slash nearly one in five jobs…

Apple watch: All eyes on the hands March 15, 2015 1:11 AM Will Apple’s newest product—the Watch—be as big as its iPhone?

Romance in the air March 14, 2015 11:18 PM The Courchevel cable car is the latest addition to Airbnb’s ‘A Night At’ series, offering overnight accommodation in money-can’t-buy venues around the world

Top 10 Gold getaways March 14, 2015 11:14 PM The US is home to 50% of the world’s golf courses. That also figures why the country has some of the most beautiful and wonderfully…

Volatility draws billions into oil funds Reuters | March 6, 2015 8:24 PM Assets of top oil funds quadruple to $5.4 bn since July, Contango structure trims gains through roll costs

Zuckerberg goes on charm offensive for Internet.org 2015 New York Times News Service | March 4, 2015 12:33 AM In front of a packed audience here, Mark Zuckerberg turned on the charm.

At JPMorgan, business tilts toward consumer side, away from Wall St 2015 New York Times News Service | March 4, 2015 12:27 AM A reversal of fortunes within the financial industry is illustrated in few places more vividly than JPMorgan Chase.

Etihad Airways’ rapid ascent frustrates rivals 2015 New York Times News Service | March 4, 2015 12:25 AM Emerging from the desert like a giant steel squid, Abu Dhabi’s new airport terminal is starting to take shape.

News Corp likely to rehire Rebekah Brooks 2015 New York Times News Service | March 3, 2015 2:38 AM Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch’s media holdings in Britain, acquitted last year on charges related to the phone hacking…