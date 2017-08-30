- Income Tax efiling: Must-do steps to file your IT return for FY 2017-18 on time till you get Form 16
International News
Government to rework strategy for setting up chip unitsRishi Ranjan Kala | August 30, 2017 6:06 AM
In March 2014, the government approved two projects for setting up semiconductor units and also created an empowered committee (EC) for implementation of the projects.
Air India arm Alliance Air to induct 8 ATR-72 planes for big low-cost RCS pushMalyaban Ghosh | August 30, 2017 5:41 AM
Alliance Air, which is the low cost regional subsidiary of Air India, will launch three new routes under the government’s regional connectivity scheme by the end of September and will induct eight ATR – 72 aircraft by the end of FY18 to further consolidate and expand its operations.
Uber scraps post-trip tracking feature via app; how empowering was that? Find outAugust 30, 2017 5:25 AM
Uber doing away with the post-trip tracking feature that had drawn the ire of users is a sign of the torsion privacy concerns create when faced with the demands of a data-driven world.
How can you fix your tech skills gap?July 3, 2017 1:52 AM
In today’s world, employers need to be shown, not told, what your skills are. So, set up that GitHub account, post your projects there, develop an opinion, and create a portfolio rather than a resume.
The digital workspace has arrived?FE Bureau | July 3, 2017 1:45 AM
Employees no longer need to be working at the desk to stay productive: Microsoft.
Creating a talent pipeline for tomorrowJuly 3, 2017 1:20 AM
By 2020, more than a third of the desired core skill-sets of most occupations will be comprised of skills that are not yet considered crucial.
Deep sea secrets: Countries claim obscure and difficult-to-reach tracts of the deep-sea worldFE Bureau | July 2, 2017 4:00 AM
The ocean has deep secrets. It is a world as vibrant as the one outside. There is a unique ecology that defies common knowledge and often perplexes scientists. This barely-explored territory is also believed to hold vast quantities of precious metals and minerals that can sustain the modern world for centuries. So it is not […]
Defence, water issues and agriculture to top Narendra Modi’s agenda during Israel visitFE Bureau | June 30, 2017 2:09 AM
Defence, water issues and agriculture will top the agenda of talks when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Israel next month.
Minor planet named after Bengaluru student; here’s how names of planets are decidedSarthak Ray | June 17, 2017 2:35 AM
A minor planet has been named after a Bengaluru student. What are the rules behind such nomenclature?
Cloudification will mean upheaval in telecomsApril 21, 2017 2:48 AM
It will allow startups to challenge incumbent operators.
US H1B visa: Donald Trump move not to have immediate impact on India, says NasscomFE Bureau | April 20, 2017 6:38 AM
The President’s executive order directs the federal bureaucracy to enforce visa law more vigorously, and to study new ways to reform and restrict the H-1B system.
H-1B visa applications for 2017 drops to 199,000FE Bureau | April 19, 2017 3:12 AM
The number of applicants seeking H-1B visas has dropped significantly with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) receiving only 199,000 petitions for 2017, compared with 236,000 in 2016, reflecting the impact of the recent protectionist measures undertaken by the American government.
FIFA gives Africa, Asia a surprise soccer World Cup new year giftThe Financial Express | January 12, 2017 3:26 AM
Fifa adding more World Cup berths could mean better representation for Asia and Africa
UN assembly grants observer status to ICCFE Online | December 15, 2016 1:24 AM
The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has granted observer status to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC),
-
US Elections 2016: The US Embassy in Delhi is all set to welcome the new President. Here are some pics what the US embassy in Delhi looks like right now:
How Swedish start-up Neo Technology helped crack the Panama PapersReuters | April 22, 2016 10:50 AM
Every start-up hopes for a lucky break. Swedish company Neo Technology only found out it was getting one the day the Panama Papers made headlines around the world.
-
Candidates are following a shift in the political debate, from jobs and a fragile economic recovery during the 2012 campaign, to one now centred on income inequality
-
HSBC pledged a new era of higher dividends on Tuesday, laying out plans to slash nearly one in five jobs…
-
Will Apple’s newest product—the Watch—be as big as its iPhone?
-
The Courchevel cable car is the latest addition to Airbnb’s ‘A Night At’ series, offering overnight accommodation in money-can’t-buy venues around the world
-
The US is home to 50% of the world’s golf courses. That also figures why the country has some of the most beautiful and wonderfully…
-
Assets of top oil funds quadruple to $5.4 bn since July, Contango structure trims gains through roll costs
-
In front of a packed audience here, Mark Zuckerberg turned on the charm.
-
A reversal of fortunes within the financial industry is illustrated in few places more vividly than JPMorgan Chase.
-
Emerging from the desert like a giant steel squid, Abu Dhabi’s new airport terminal is starting to take shape.
-
Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch’s media holdings in Britain, acquitted last year on charges related to the phone hacking…
-
For the next four days, a sprawling conference centre here will become the global hub for the telecommunications and technology industries.
Horoscope: By Peter Vidal
SAGITTARIUS Your creative energy should now be at a peak, but not perhaps because the stars are all on your side. On the contrary, challenging romantic stars remind us of the cliché that all great art stems from… read more