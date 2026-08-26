International News

The Financial Express
The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed a $103,265 fee for cap-subject H-1B visas, raising hiring costs for US…
VC funding falls 35% to $711 million even as M&A deals rise 75%; new cleantech and smart-grid funds swell to…
Lithium has remained largely insulated, supported by existing oversupply and offtake concentrated in China.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz shows recovery as 11 India-bound vessels transit since the US-Iran MoU, marking a gradual…
An Indian sailor was killed and four crew members injured after a dhow fire near the Strait of Hormuz. Dubai’s…
Missile and drone strikes hit energy sites across the region
Impact on health outcomes, with India and other developing nations most at risk: Lancet study
India and UAE have already signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022 and followed it up by the…
The Iranian regime has been cracking down on protestors calling for an end to the theocratic regime, with reports suggesting…
Foreign Minister Herath appreciated Jaishankar’s visit as the PM’s Special Envoy, saying his trip “underscores India’s steadfast solidarity with Sri…
The latest move adds to growing uncertainties among foreign workers over the US immigration policy. According to official data, Indians…
China in its notification to the WTO has said India’s subsidies violate multiple obligations at the WTO, including national treatment…
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.