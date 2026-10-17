Government welfare schemes improved the standard of living of around 22 crore people in India through the distribution of free or subsidised foodgrains and other goods, with West Bengal recording the highest proportion of beneficiaries among major states, The Indian Express reported, citing a study by statisticians from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

According to The Indian Express, the study found that 40.5% of West Bengal’s population experienced an improvement in their standard of living after the estimated value of in-kind social transfers was included in household consumption expenditure. Chhattisgarh ranked second at 29.2%, followed by Assam at 29% and Karnataka at 28.4%.

Nationally, approximately 22 crore people, representing 15.8% of the population, saw an upliftment in their level of living after accounting for such transfers, the report said.

The findings are contained in a paper titled Impact of In-kind Social Transfer on Level of Living of Indian Households, published in the latest issue of Sarvekshna, the National Statistics Office’s journal. The journal clarified that the views expressed in the paper were those of its authors and did not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the government.

How the study measured the impact of welfare schemes

The Indian Express reported that the study used data from the 2022-23 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) to assess the impact of goods distributed free or at subsidised rates through government welfare programmes.

The researchers compared households’ Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) fractile classes before and after including the estimated value of in-kind transfers. These included foodgrains, laptops, bicycles and school uniforms, among other items.

Households were classified into consumption groups ranging from the bottom 0-5% and 5-10% categories to higher groups, including the top 95-100% bracket.

According to The Indian Express, the study treated movement into a higher consumption class after accounting for these benefits as an indication that the intended beneficiaries had received the transfers and experienced an improvement in their level of living.

The paper, authored by Amitava Saha and Gopal Saha, concluded that in-kind transfers of food and other items through government welfare schemes had positively affected the living standards of beneficiary households.

Rural households see greater gains

The study found that the impact of in-kind transfers was more pronounced in rural areas than in urban India, The Indian Express reported.

In rural areas, 18.8% of the population experienced an improvement in their level of living after the estimated value of social transfers was included in consumption expenditure. The corresponding proportion in urban areas was 8.4%.

The report said that between 4% and 33% of the population across rural areas moved into higher consumption classes after accounting for these transfers. In urban areas, the upward movement ranged from 1% to 22%.

The paper also found that the largest upward movement occurred among the bottom three consumption fractile classes in both rural and urban India.

According to The Indian Express, the researchers said this pattern was consistent with the progressive nature of social transfers, which are intended to benefit poorer households rather than richer ones.

Free goods raise measured monthly consumption

The study also estimated how including the value of in-kind transfers changed average monthly per capita consumption expenditure.

According to The Indian Express, average monthly per capita expenditure in rural India rose from Rs 3,773 to Rs 3,860 after accounting for the estimated value of these transfers. For urban households, the corresponding figure increased from Rs 6,459 to Rs 6,521.

The exercise marked the first time the statistics ministry had attempted to estimate the value of selected food and non-food items provided free or at subsidised rates through social welfare programmes and incorporate them into household consumption estimates.

The adjustment offers a broader measure of household consumption by accounting for goods that beneficiaries receive without paying the full market price.

Health and education benefits excluded

The Indian Express reported that the study did not include the estimated value of free medical services available through the PM Jan Arogya Yojana or free education services.

The paper said that including these benefits would have resulted in further improvements in the measured level of living, particularly among households in the lower consumption fractile classes.

The findings therefore cover selected in-kind transfers rather than the full range of benefits households may receive through government welfare programmes.

Welfare transfers could affect poverty estimates

According to The Indian Express, government statisticians said the improvement in living standards identified by the study would “definitely” reduce the incidence of poverty and become visible whenever official poverty estimates are made.

The findings highlight how conventional household consumption expenditure figures can change when the value of goods received through welfare programmes is included. For households receiving free or subsidised essentials, these transfers can raise effective consumption without a corresponding increase in out-of-pocket spending.

However, the study measures movement between consumption classes after accounting for selected transfers; it does not itself provide a new official poverty estimate.