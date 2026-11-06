The government of West Bengal is aiming to encourage industrial projects to buy land directly from owners by lowering the threshold for ‘strategic and mega project’ status under its new investment promotion policy. The policy document, released on Thursday, offers incentivised status to self-acquired projects using reduced acreage requirements, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared the key highlights of the policy on X. The policy focusses on job creation, balancing regional development via financial assistance to specific areas, surcharge waivers on open-access green power and ease of doing business.

A new era of Industrial growth, enterprise and widespread employment begins for West Bengal.



I am proud to announce the launch of The West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy, 2026, an ambitious roadmap designed to drive sustainable investment, foster high-value industries and… pic.twitter.com/6KjcXpa6YM — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 5, 2026

Bengal government has also planned to target fiscal benefits, power support and stamp duty relief that will accelerate frontier industries, including semiconductors, green hydrogen, emerging digital technologies, defence, electric vehicles, biotechnology, speciality steel, textiles and advanced R&D.

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Why this policy?

The move comes against the backdrop of West Bengal’s longstanding shortage of industrial land and the political sensitivity surrounding acquisition. The historic Singur and Nandigram movements during the Left Front regime sparked widespread protests against compulsory land acquisition.

West Bengal CM on Thursday noted that while his government will avoid forcible acquisition from farmers according to PTI. He added that, it will not leave industrialists entirely on their own to negotiate plots—marking a shift in strategy.

To address the shortage, the government is considering direct purchases, land pooling, and the recovery of unused industrial plots.

Land Pooling

Under land pooling, landowners voluntarily contribute plots for planned development. A portion of the pooled land goes toward infrastructure, while developed plots are returned to original owners proportional to their contribution.

Investors who independently acquire 500 acres can qualify for ‘strategic and mega project’ status. By contrast, projects relying on land allotted by government agencies must meet a higher threshold of 1,000 acres.

Policy Proposals

The government is exploring financing options with HUDCO, NABARD, the Asian Development Bank, and other institutions to support direct land purchases from owners. It also plans to recover unused industrial land and reallocate it for productive use.

Under the new framework, industrial units must begin production within three years of acquiring land or risk losing their allotments. To enforce this, the state will monitor land utilisation through a GIS-enabled inventory detailing plot ownership, size, permitted use, connectivity, and infrastructure.

Additionally, strategic and mega projects may receive tailor-made financial incentives based on their investment scale and corporate commitments, while companies are permitted to procure green power via state entities through open access and net-metering options.

Vivek Adukia, chairman of the Indian Steel Rolling Mills Association, welcomed the open-access green energy and net-metering provisions, calling them critical developments for energy-intensive units.

He also welcomed the provision for net metering, describing it as another major development.

The government’s land strategy is aimed at making large, contiguous parcels available for industrial projects while avoiding the political and social complications associated with compulsory acquisition.

The implementation of direct purchases and land pooling, however, will depend on landowners’ willingness to participate, the availability of contiguous plots and the details of compensation and rehabilitation arrangements.