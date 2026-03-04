To boost farming in the under-performing districts, the government has initiated series of steps including supply of quality seed for boosting oilseeds and pulses production, promotion of vegetables cultivation, fisheries, bee-keeping and onboarding of farmers producer organisation (FPOs) into commodity exchange NCDEX under the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (DDKY), a senior official said.

“There has been significant increase in areas under gram (chana) and mustard and sunflower under the convergence model in these agriculturally backwards districts, while activities such as bee-keeping, fisheries and vegetables cultivation are being encouraged,” an official told FE.

100 low-productivity districts in focus

DDKY, approved last year, aims to boost agri- and allied sectors across 100 districts which have lower productivity, lower cropping intensity, and less credit disbursement.

DDKY with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore for 6 years, is currently implemented through convergence of 36 existing central and state schemes along with the private sector’s CSR fund.

In Nanded district, Maharashtra, total rabi sown area has increased to 0.37 millon hectare (mha) from 0.35 million hectare during 2025-25 season, while in Jalore, Rajasthan, area under gram has expanded to 18,232 hectare this rabi season, 53% higher than previous season.

Churu, Rajasthan reported a sharp increase in gram area to 0.3 mha in the current season, 187% more than previous year due to thrust given to boost productivity through introduction of better seeds and area expansion through crop diversification under the pulses mission.

According to the ministry, cummin (jeera) area in Barmer. Rajasthan increased by 7% to 0.28 million hectare under DDKY through using resources from the several schemes.

Jashpur, Madhya Pradesh reported an increased area under mustard 12,053 hectare in the current rabi season, against 10,689 hectare last year through thrust on boosting oilseeds production under the national mission.

Mustard debut in Kishtwar; Baramulla farmers join in



For the first time, mustard was sown in 1,300 hectare of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir in the current season while in Baramulla district, farmers started cultivation of mustard. The district-specific plan for each district under DDKY, according to an official, has been prepared through consultations with major stakeholders. These plans are aligned to the centre’s aim towards crop diversification, conservation of water and soil health, self-sufficiency in agriculture and allied sectors as well as expansion of natural and organic farming.

Canara Bank and Jublilant Bharati Foundation have contributed to the DDKY using CSR fund. An official said 12 farmers collectives from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat have sold maize, cumin, turmeric, groundnut, maize and other agricultural commodities on the NCDEX platform for better price realisation.

As many as 18 schemes being implemented by agriculture ministry including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Modified Interest Subvention Scheme or Kisan credit cards, national mission on edible oils and agriculture infrastructure fund have bee include under the DDKY.

Hundred districts identified include Uttar Pradesh (12), Maharashtra (9), Rajasthan (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Bihar (7), Karnataka (6), Andhra Pradesh (5) and Tamil Nadu (4).