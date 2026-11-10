

India unveiled three indigenous artificial intelligence foundation models this week — boosting the Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission. More than 45,000 GPUs for common compute facility had been onboarded by June this year while 12 semiconductor projects were approved across 6 states with a commitment of more than ₹1.64 lakh crore.

According to an official release, 237 projects had accessed subsidized AI computing by August 2026. IndiaAI initiatives have developed 62 AI prototypes and deployed 20 AI solutions across public sector institutions. And a government-operated repository hosted over 14,000 datasets and 331 AI models by July 2026.

Government unveils three indigenous AI models

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology unveiled three indigenous artificial intelligence foundation models last week — EKA-1, Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B. They were developed by Bengaluru-based Socket AI and ZenteiQ under the Foundation Model initiative of the IndiaAI Mission. According to an official release the three models have the potential for specialized applications and deployment in secure, offline environments.

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EKA-1 is a 26-billion-parameter foundation model designed for mathematics, coding, and reasoning. It has been trained on 7.5 trillion tokens and supports more than 100 Indian and international languages as well as programming languages. The model was designed to handle multi-step tasks, execute code, and operate in on-premises, private cloud, and air-gapped environments. Meanwhile Dhīr 2B and Dhīr 5B were developed by ZenteiQ — mixture-of-experts foundation models trained from scratch using Google Cloud Tensor Processing Units.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology unveiled three indigenous artificial intelligence foundation models last week (Image/Reuters)

“These models can be deployed on air-gapped environments — which means enterprise-based artificial intelligence that hasn’t really taken off thus far…would be possible to do a lot more of that in the country using models like this,” said MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan.

He added that the models had specific applications beyond general-purpose use and highlighted the many ways in which smaller models could improve productivity and efficiency across different applications. The government has also vowed to continue supporting refinement and development while they remain accessible through an AIKosh for researchers, students and innovators.

Heavy reliance on foreign technology

India remains heavily reliant on foreign-controlled advanced AI models and imported high-end graphics processing units. A vast majority of the broader tech stack also runs on foreign operating systems (such as Microsoft Windows and Apple Mac OS) while the foundational cloud infrastructure hosting AI workloads is dominated by foreign hyperscalers (such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud).



India remains heavily reliant on foreign-controlled advanced AI models and imported high-end graphics processing units (Reuters)

Union Minister Jitin Prasad told the Lok Sabha in August that the Indian compute system ecosystem “draws on globally sourced GPUs, sourced through empaneled computer service providers” in alignment with prevailing international supply chains for AI hardware. Steps have been taken to reduce this dependence over time — including the high-performance AI compute system taken up for establishment in Delhi.

“The government is cognizant of the risks associated with limited domestic capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, computing infrastructure, foundational models, and advanced research ecosystems. It has adopted a multi-pronged and calibrated approach under the India AI and India Semiconductor missions to build technological sovereignty across the AI value chain,” the statement added.

According to the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Report published in November 2025, India ranks third globally in AI competitiveness and ecosystem vibrancy. It is also the second-largest contributor to GitHub AI projects and recently joined the Pax Silica coalition at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Components Total Expenditure (₹ Cr) IndiaAI Compute Capacity 4563.36 IndiaAI Foundation Models 1971.37 IndiaAI Datasets Platform 199.55 IndiaAI Application Development Initiative 689.05 IndiaAI FutureSkills 882.94 IndiaAI Startup Financing 1942.5 Safe & Trusted AI 20.46 IndiaAI Overheads and Contingency @1% 102.69 Total 10,371.92

Building AI without Silicon Valley

According to the NASSCOM AI Adoption Index, India is positioned as an ‘enthusiast’ on the four-stage maturity scale with an aggregate score of 2.5. The 2022 report projected that the potential impact of AI adoption on India’s gross value addition would reach $500 billion by FY26.

The Indian government cleared the India AI Mission in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs. 10,371.92 crore over 5 years. The aim was to establish a “robust and inclusive AI ecosystem” that aligned with the developmental goals of the country. It focused on “strengthening innovation, supporting research and start-ups, enhancing data access, and ensuring responsible AI deployment” across seven key pillars.

The numbers provide a sharp contrast against global spending on artificial intelligence. According to a Bloomberg report Microsoft had spent more than $100 billion on its partnership with OpenAI by May this year. The figure included its original investments in the AI startup as well as the costs of building infrastructure and hosting OpenAI’s computing. Meanwhile Alphabet projected full-year capital expenditures would be $195 billion to $205 billion in 2026 — increasing its already sky-high spending estimate for the year as it worked to secure an edge in the AI race.

Meanwhile the IndiaAI Mission follows a public-private partnership model rather than trying to outspend Silicon Valley. The government had empanelled 15 compute service providers, supported 237 AI projects, and sanctioned 93 lakh GPU hours by the end of July this year. It assured in January last year that the Indian AI model computation would cost less than Rs. 100 per hour after a 40% subsidy.

“The IndiaAI Compute Portal is operationalising shared access by providing compute-as-a-service to startups, academia, and public institutions. A significant share of Mission funding, Rs 4,563.36 crore, is earmarked for compute capacity over five years. By December 2025, over 38,000 GPUs had been onboarded and were being offered at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per hour, expanding access for startups, academia, and public-sector use cases,” an official statement added in March.

Disbursement and usage

A recent PIB release reiterated the total outlay of Rs. 10,371.92 crore over 5 years for the establishment of the Indian AI ecosystem. India AI Mission CEO Abhishek Singh told The Indian Express earlier this year that installed graphics processing unit capacity could triple by the end of 2026 — rising from 38,000 to 1,00,000 GPUs. The top official added that the government was also looking to build a sovereign compute capacity of its own. But the government’s own budget documents show the IndiaAI mission running well below its capacity.

The notes on demand for grants 2026-27 (published by MeitY) record actual spending of Rs 19.25 crore in FY25. The budget set aside Rs 2,000 crore in FY26 — but the revised estimate was cut to Rs. 800 crore or 40% of the original figure. The Union budget presented in February 2026 allocated ₹1,000 crore for the India AI Mission — down from ₹2,000 crore last year.

Detailed allocation under the NM-ICPS and RDI:

Financial Year Budget Allocation (in crore) NM-ICPS 2024-25 815 2025-26 750.6 RDI Scheme 2025-26 20,000

Usage is a secondary point of contention, with a recent report suggesting that “nearly 80% of its GPUs sit unused despite availability at prices less than 40% below the market rate”. The analysis published by Rhodium Group in late October adds that enterprise and edge data centers (used strictly by Indian entities) account for less than 13% compared against roughly 60% that is leased out by hyperscalers.

“Local demand for AI services does not convert neatly into demand for compute from Indian data centers. Enterprise adoption is the main driver for data center demand, with training, fine-tuning, and intensive agentic deployment requiring much higher volumes of reliable compute. Most enterprise workloads in India are routed abroad via global cloud ecosystems and not served by domestic compute,” the report adds.

It also outlined four key reasons why the country was facing weak demand for AI compute served up by Indian data centers.