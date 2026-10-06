The World Bank on Tuesday raised its GDP growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year to 7.1%, up from the 6.6% it projected in April. The upgrade follows a stronger-than-expected first quarter, as per PTI.

“We have upgraded our FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.6% in April, as growth has held up better than expected despite trade and geopolitical uncertainties,” the World Bank said in its latest India Development Update.

Strong base from last year

India’s economy grew 7.8% in FY26, faster than the 7.2% recorded in FY25. The World Bank attributed the pace to strong investment and solid private consumption. A favourable policy and credit environment, it said, outweighed the effect of trade tensions.

Rural consumption led at first, helped by a strong farm performance, income support in villages, food subsidies and low inflation. Urban demand picked up later in the year after income-tax relief and GST cuts.

Momentum into FY27

That momentum carried into the current year. GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter, above expectations, though the World Bank expects growth to moderate in the following quarters.

Private consumption is expected to remain the main driver of growth. A rainfall deficit through August is likely to weigh modestly on rural demand, while government consumption is expected to stay subdued.

The outlook for investment is broadly unchanged. Heightened global uncertainty is likely to weigh on private investment as the front-loading of orders fades. Supportive financial and policy conditions, including stronger public investment, will partly offset this.

Exports have done better than expected and are likely to provide the main upside to the FY27 outlook compared with April, the report said.

Industry offsets weaker farm outlook

On the supply side, the World Bank now expects industry to perform better than it had initially projected, which should make up for a weaker outlook for agriculture. Industrial activity has exceeded expectations since April despite global headwinds.

The report linked this partly to stronger front-loading earlier in the year. Growth in infrastructure and construction goods rose to 7.2% in the first quarter from 6.1% a year earlier. Higher summer demand for power also lifted the electricity sector, which expanded 9.3% in the quarter after a 1.5% contraction last year.

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Agriculture is the weaker spot. Above-average rainfall since July narrowed the monsoon deficit, but the overall shortfall during the southwest monsoon has dented prospects for the sector, the World Bank said.

Services growth remained elevated, it said, although it slowed from the high base of FY26.

Inputs from PTI