India’s wheat production is estimated at a record 120.21 million tonne (MT) in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), an increase of more than 2% from 117.94 MT in the previous year, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Overall rabi crop output also including pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals is estimated to increase by 3.16% to 174.51 MT in 2025-26 crop year compared to previous year, according to the second advance estimate of foodgrains production.

Wheat Harvest Season Begins

The harvesting of wheat, a major rabi crop, has commenced and expected to pick up pace in key growing states – Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the next couple of weeks.

The area under wheat cultivation this season has risen to 33.41 million hectares (mha), about 3% higher than last year and well above the normal sown area of 31.2 mha. Projection of higher wheat output is expected to boost supplies and stocks which are currently above the buffer.

Pulses output is projected to grow 7% to 16.24 MT in the rabi season of 2025-26 on years, which may help the country reducing its import dependence.

Gram production, which accounts for 50% of country’s pulses output, estimated marginally higehr at 11.79 MT in current crop year against 11.11 MT in previous year. The lentil or masor output was estimated at 1.73 MT in 2025-26 crop year against 1.65 MT in the previous year.

For 2025–26 crop year, kharif foodgrain production is estimated at 174.14 MT, 2.8% higher on year while rabi foodgrains production is estimated at 174.5 MT, 3.2% higher than previous year.

The foodgrain production has been estimated using data received from states which has been validated with information received from remote sensing, yield estimation using crop cutting experiments and weekly crop weather watch.

After reviewing storage and crop prospects, the food ministry has set a target of 30.31 MT of wheat purchase from the farmers for the 2026-27 rabi marketing season (April June) against 30.03 MT of grain purchase in the previous marketing season.

Last month, the Food Ministry lifted a nearly four-year-old ban on wheat exports, allowing shipments of 2.5 MT of grain and an additional 0.5 MT of processed wheat products, citing surplus stocks and the prospect of a record harvest.