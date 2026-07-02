As India pushes toward its ambitious ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, World Bank India’s Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra has offered a detailed blueprint on what the country must achieve economically to be officially considered a developed nation and why the next two decades could be decisive.

In a recent opinion piece, Mishra argued that for India to attain high-income or developed nation status by 2047, the country will need to sustain one of the fastest long-term growth trajectories in modern economic history, while overcoming demographic and structural challenges that could slow progress permanently.

What makes a country ‘developed’?

According to Mishra, the most widely accepted global benchmark comes from the World Bank, which classifies countries as high-income economies when per capita nominal GDP crosses $14,000. Currently, at least 85 countries globally fall into this category, accounting for roughly 40% of ranked economies.

India, however, remains far behind that threshold. While its economic rise has been steady, Mishra noted that India currently ranks 140th globally in nominal per capita GDP among 196 countries, though this is an improvement from 162nd place in 2005. By 2030, India is projected to improve modestly to 134th position.

The 2047 challenge: India needs 9.5% GDP growth

The biggest takeaway from Mishra’s analysis is the scale of growth India must sustain. To cross the high-income threshold by 2047, India would need 9% annual growth in per capita GDP in dollar terms, 9.5% annual overall GDP growth and around 7.5% real economic growth every year for the next 25 years, assuming inflation averages 4% and the rupee depreciates 2% annually against the dollar.

While India is currently growing at roughly that pace, Mishra warned that maintaining such momentum over decades becomes harder as economies mature.

He noted that countries nearing the productivity frontier typically slow to growth rates below 2.5% annually, meaning India must grow even faster in the coming decade to compensate for an eventual slowdown in the 2040s.

If growth slows, ‘Viksit Bharat’ gets delayed

Mishra outlined how even small growth slowdowns could significantly delay India’s developed nation ambitions. According to his projections:

At 8% annual growth, India reaches high-income status by 2051

At 7% growth, the milestone shifts to 2055

At 6% growth, India may not become developed until 2062

But Mishra cautioned against complacency, saying India does not have the luxury of time.

Why demographics make it ‘now or never’

A major concern highlighted in the analysis is India’s changing demographic profile. India is currently benefiting from a demographic dividend, with a relatively young working-age population driving economic growth.

However, Mishra warned fertility rates are falling faster than expected and India’s median population age could cross 40 well before 2053.

Historically, countries have seen economic growth slow significantly once the median age crosses 40 due to dependency ratios rise, labour force growth slows and productivity and consumer demand weaken. He described the situation bluntly: “For all practical purposes for India, it is now or never.”

India must bring more women into the workforce

One of India’s biggest untapped growth opportunities, according to Mishra, is improving female workforce participation, which remains among the lowest globally. He argued a large part of India’s demographic advantage could be wasted unless more women enter paid employment.

Key reforms needed include:

Better law and order conditions

Easier regulations for part-time work

Focus on sectors globally dominated by women workers

Stronger labour demand generation

Capital formation will drive future growth

Mishra said the biggest acceleration in growth must come through higher capital formation, or increasing investment across the economy.

India already has strong starting conditions due to lower cost of capital, government fiscal discipline, rising household investments into equity markets through SIPs, insurance and pension funds and expanding financial sector credit capacity.

However, he said policymakers must improve credit access for MSMEs and strengthen financing frameworks such as Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN).

Real estate and infrastructure remain critical

Mishra also argued that a major part of future growth depends on faster development of infrastructure and real estate. He said policymakers should focus on regulatory reforms in housing supply, faster urban infrastructure development and large-scale construction activity to generate employment and demand.

India must invest heavily in technology and innovation

Mishra warned India cannot rely on the same growth model followed by countries like Japan, South Korea or China, which benefited from global support during their rise. Instead, India faces what he called a “resisted rise”, meaning it must build critical technologies independently.

He said this will be crucial to prevent India from falling into the “middle-income trap” that has affected many Latin American and Eastern European economies.

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AI and robotics could accelerate India faster

Unlike developed nations, Mishra believes emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics could benefit India disproportionately.

These technologies could lower production costs, improve productivity across sectors, help overcome structural inefficiencies and speed up industrial modernisation.