Indian refiners’ medium-to-long-term plans to explore crude purchases from Iran may be hit after the US revoked sanctions waivers on Tehran’s energy supplies amid a flare-up in tensions in West Asia.

The latest escalation, which pushed Brent crude up 8% to above $80 a barrel, brought energy-security risks back into focus for India.

Although Indian refiners are not currently importing Iranian crude, they had been examining the possibility of resuming purchases if sanctions were put on hold longer or permanently waived. As reported by FE earlier, refiners were in discussions with Tehran for more favourable commercial terms, including deferred payments and longer credit periods.

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One refinery official said companies were waiting for policy clarity before taking any call. “Refiners are in wait-and-watch mode. Discussions on Iranian crude may now slow down, but these were always medium-to-long-term plans. India does not buy sanctioned oil. We hope this remains a short-term disruption and that efforts for peace in the region continue,” the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Another official said near-term availability was not a concern. “Crude requirements through August have already been tied up, and LPG supplies have also been secured till next month,” the official said.

The latest escalation comes when the market was turning favourable for buyers, with Russia offering discounts of around $5 per barrel and Saudi Aramco announcing an $11 price cut for Asian buyers for August.

After US President Donald Trump threatened fresh strikes against Iran on Wednesday, Brent crude futures gained $5.93, or 8%, to $80.09 a barrel, the highest since June 22. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $5.25, or 7.5%, to $75.69 a barrel, also the highest in over two weeks.

Both benchmarks rose about 3% on Tuesday after the US revoked the general licence authorising the sale of Iranian crude. The US had issued a 60-day waiver on June 22, permitting the production, sale and transport of Iranian crude and petroleum products. The latest revocation has effectively closed that window.

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The renewed tensions have again put the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of global energy markets.

Shifting Baskets

About 20-25% of India’s crude imports currently pass through the Hormuz, down from 60-70% before the conflict began on February 28, as refiners diversified supplies towards Russia, the US, Venezuela, West Africa and other producers. The share of Dubai-Oman sour crude in the Indian crude basket has fallen to 20.60%, the lowest since comparable PPAC data became available in 2001, while Brent-linked sweet crude now accounts for 79.40%, up from 71.02% in June, 70% in May and 61.02% in April.

C Udai Bhaskar, director, Society for Policy Studies, said any escalation in West Asia would keep oil markets, refiners, insurers and the wider energy ecosystem on edge, with renewed US-Iran hostilities and sanctions adding to uncertainty for the region and India.

“India will be deeply concerned if ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted again. It would not only raise the import bill but also feed into household anxiety over the availability and price of cooking gas cylinders,” he said.

Oil marketing company stocks fell on the BSE, with HPCL down 4.60%, IOC down 3.51% and BPCL down 3.20%.

Market Divergence

Maulik Patel, head of research at Equirus Securities, said that upstream companies such as ONGC and Oil India could gain from higher crude realisations, while OMCs, CGDs, aviation, paints, chemicals, tyres, cement, logistics and LNG-exposed industrial consumers could face pressure.

“A sustained crude spike widens the oil import bill, pressures current account, feeds inflation and keeps rupee on back foot. That said, India’s growth has become structurally far less energy-intensive over past two decades,” Patel said.

Patel said the outlook for oil marketing companies remained mixed but tilted to the downside. “Marketing margins have recovered recently supporting integrated margins amid strong product cracks also, but a fresh crude spike can quickly squeeze margins if pump prices are held.”

Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, said tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had “essentially stopped,” reflecting market risk perception. “Brent’s climb to its highest level since 19 June shows how quickly the market is pricing in a ceasefire the US president himself says is over,” he said.

Leon said vessel movements fell from around 20 on July 6 to 11 the next day, while traffic so far appeared completely halted. Uncertainty over vessel safety, insurance costs, delays and retaliation risks is likely to keep volatility elevated.