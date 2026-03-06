Iranian missile strikes across the Gulf have injected fresh uncertainty into a region that has become a key export market for India’s commercial vehicle (CV) makers in recent years. Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US bases, now in their fifth day, have affected Gulf cities including Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait, raising concerns over shipments to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which accounts for nearly a fourth of India’s truck and bus exports.

For India’s $51-billion commercial vehicle (CV) industry, the timing is sensitive. The GCC, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has emerged as a critical growth driver, supported by large infrastructure programmes and steady freight demand. Any prolonged instability risks delaying dispatches.

Logistical Squeeze

“Geopolitical tensions in the GCC are more likely to create execution challenges than weaken underlying demand. Shipping delays, route uncertainties, and supply chain frictions could defer dispatches and elongate working capital cycles,” said Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings.

She pointed out that the GCC is a key export anchor for India’s CV industry. “Saudi Arabia alone contributes 21% of India’s CV exports, and with the UAE, the GCC accounts for nearly one-fourth of total CV volumes in April–December 2025,” she said.

Indian CV majors such as Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors have steadily deepened their presence in the Gulf, betting on rising demand for light commercial vehicles and medium and heavy trucks linked to freight movement and mega infrastructure projects. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, for instance, recently unveiled an expanded portfolio of Euro 6-compliant buses and trucks tailored for Middle Eastern and North African markets.

The GCC region remains largely import-dependent for commercial vehicles, with demand projected to rise to 2.14 million units by 2028 from 1.88 million in 2025, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Ashok Leyland’s third-quarter export volumes rose 20% to 4,965 units, largely driven by GCC demand. “The Saudi market and the UAE market continue to be very strong. We have developed products that are very suitable for these economies and our Ras Al Khaimah plant is working nearly at full capacity,” Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said during the earnings briefing.

The company operates a manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, catering to GCC and other Middle East and African markets, and recently shifted its electric bus manufacturing base from the UK to the UAE plant to serve European demand. Nearly 40% of Ashok Leyland’s exports are directed to GCC markets, according to Frost & Sullivan.

However, export momentum has shown signs of moderation. Ashok Leyland’s total export volumes fell 9% year-on-year to 1,843 units in February, with both truck and light commercial vehicle volumes declining by over 44%.

Buffered by Fundamentals

The UAE remains Tata’s largest Gulf market by sales volume, contributing an estimated 12.5% of its export revenues. Despite the heightened geopolitical risk, analysts expect the disruption to remain largely operational rather than structural.

“CV demand remains supported by infrastructure activity and committed order pipelines, with channel inventory offering a buffer. As a result, near-term volatility is expected to reflect timing shifts in exports rather than a structural decline in volumes,” Upadhyay added.