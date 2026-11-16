India Unemployment Rate October 2026: The unemployment rate edged down to 4.9% in October from 5% in the previous month, according to the latest government data. The decline was supported by an improvement in female labour force participation and workforce participation, especially in rural areas.

The rate among people aged 15 and above was also lower than the 5.2% recorded in October 2025, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) bulletin released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed.

Urban unemployment eased to 6.7% from 6.9% in September. The rural unemployment rate, meanwhile, held steady at 4.2%.

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