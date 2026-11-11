India’s dependence on imported crude oil leaves its economy exposed to global supply disruptions and sudden price volatility. The vulnerability has come into focus at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye, where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged fossil-fuel-importing countries to accelerate their shift towards clean energy.

“Three-quarters of humanity live in countries that import fossil fuels, hostage to price shocks they did not create and cannot control,” Guterres said in his address to world leaders at COP31, reported Reuters. “Recent conflicts make clear that this is a recipe for chronic insecurity and a cost-of-living meltdown,” he added.

Guterres did not name India in his address. However, the country’s reliance on overseas energy supplies makes it relevant to the wider warning.

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An EY report released in June 2026 put India’s crude oil import dependence at 90.4% in FY2026. A separate study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) showed risks arising from concentrated suppliers, limited reserves and dependence on imported natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The findings show why energy security is an economic concern for India. Higher global oil prices can increase the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and raise costs for businesses and households.

India spent an additional $24.4 billion on crude oil imports during April-August despite importing virtually the same quantity as a year earlier, due to elevated global prices. The import bill surged 48.4% to $74.8 billion from $50.4 billion a year earlier, even as volumes fell 0.4% to 100.7 million metric tonne (MMT), according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

In rupee terms, import expenditure jumped to a little over Rs 7 lakh crore during the period, up 62% year-on-year.

Nearly 200 countries are meeting at COP31 to discuss climate action, energy security and ways to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Guterres has called for faster investment in clean energy, electricity grids, storage and electrification, arguing that fossil fuel dependence carries growing economic and security costs.

Why is India vulnerable to global oil shocks?

India’s exposure reflects the widening gap between domestic crude oil production and consumption. EY’s report, “India’s petroleum economy: Import dependence and unanticipated shocks”, written by D K Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, found that crude oil import dependence rose from 55% in FY1999 to 90.4% in FY2026.

Petroleum product consumption increased from 90.6 million metric tonnes in FY1999 to 243.2 million metric tonnes in FY2026. Domestic crude oil production, meanwhile, peaked at 35.9 million metric tonnes in FY2012 before falling to 26 million metric tonnes in FY2026.

This leaves India reliant on overseas suppliers to meet most of its crude oil requirements. Disruptions to production, shipping routes or international trade can affect both supply and prices in the domestic market.

The impact extends beyond petrol and diesel. Crude oil is an important input for transportation, manufacturing and agriculture. Higher prices can increase the cost of moving goods and producing essential items, adding to inflation and household expenses.

They can also worsen India’s external balance. A rise in crude prices increases the value of oil imports, while the country cannot quickly reduce its purchases because demand for crude is relatively price inelastic. This means the import bill can rise even when international prices increase sharply, putting pressure on the rupee.

EY found that domestic consumption of petroleum products grew at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% between FY2006 and FY2026. Exports of petroleum products grew at a slower rate of 2.1% over the same period, contributing to a widening gap between crude import costs and earnings from refined product exports.

India’s refining capacity offers some protection. The country processes imported crude in domestic refineries and exports refined petroleum products. EY estimated that refining efficiency improved by about 33% between FY1998 and FY2026. However, this does not remove the underlying dependence on imported crude.

What about India’s energy security?

CEEW’s June 2026 study, “How Secure is India’s Energy Future? Assessing Accessibility, Reliability, and Affordability”, says that India’s exposure goes beyond crude oil imports. It also covers supplier concentration, vulnerable shipping routes, limited storage, refinery constraints and dependence on imported gas.

The two studies use different measures to assess India’s oil security. Their key findings include:

Indicator EY report CEEW study Crude oil import dependence 90.4% in FY2026 88% in 2024 Strategic oil cover 4.9 days of consumption 9-10 days of net crude imports Additional operational stocks Not specified in the cited figure 64 days of cover through refinery stocks

The figures on strategic oil cover are not directly comparable because the studies use different measures. However, both point to the need for stronger buffers against prolonged supply disruptions.

CEEW said more than 85% of India’s crude oil imports come from six countries, including Russia and West Asian nations. A disruption in any of these supply channels could limit India’s options and make it difficult to secure alternative supplies quickly.

The gap between India’s reserves and those of other major oil-importing countries is also significant. CEEW estimated that Japan has around 200 days of oil cover and South Korea about 207 days, compared with India’s much smaller strategic buffer.

The risks extend to natural gas and cooking fuel:

Natural gas: India imports nearly 48% of its natural gas requirement, largely as liquefied natural gas (LNG). CEEW said the country does not have dedicated strategic gas storage, leaving fertiliser plants and city gas networks exposed to supply disruptions.

India imports nearly 48% of its natural gas requirement, largely as liquefied natural gas (LNG). CEEW said the country does not have dedicated strategic gas storage, leaving fertiliser plants and city gas networks exposed to supply disruptions. LPG: Nearly 95% of India’s LPG supply depends on imports, either directly or through domestically produced LPG that relies on imported crude oil. The fuel is used by more than 330 million households, based on active domestic connections.

Nearly 95% of India’s LPG supply depends on imports, either directly or through domestically produced LPG that relies on imported crude oil. The fuel is used by more than 330 million households, based on active domestic connections. City gas: CEEW estimated that if imported gas increased from 15% to 50% of the supply used in city gas distribution, CNG prices could rise by 15-17% under high global price conditions.

Hemant Mallya, Fellow at CEEW, said disruptions to crude oil, LNG, LPG, coal or important shipping routes could quickly affect household cooking costs, transport fuel prices, fertiliser subsidies, industrial competitiveness and inflation.

“India’s next phase of energy security must move beyond securing fossil fuels to a clear transition plan,” Mallya said.

CEEW recommended diversifying crude oil suppliers, including through countries such as Brazil, Guyana and those in West Africa. It also called for modernising refineries, expanding strategic reserves and preparing a national refinery transition plan.

What did Guterres propose at COP31?

Guterres urged governments to reduce fossil fuel dependence by expanding clean energy, electricity grids, storage and energy efficiency. He also called for taxes on unexpected profits made by fossil fuel companies to help finance the energy transition and protect households from future price shocks.

According to the United Nations Regional Information Centre (UNRIC), Guterres said nine oil companies were on track to earn more than $95 billion in just three months. “That is more than one billion dollars a day,” he said.

“Taxing fossil fuel windfalls can help pay for all this – and shield families from the next price shock,” Guterres said.

He also spoke about the additional cost of fossil fuel imports following the recent Middle East conflict. The European Union alone had paid more than 100 billion euros in additional fossil fuel import costs since the conflict began, without receiving additional fuel in return, according to his remarks reported by UNRIC.

The report also said petrol prices had risen by around 26% and diesel prices by 38% across 130 countries.

The economic consequences of energy dependence have added urgency to discussions at COP31. Reuters reported that Türkiye, the summit host, had pushed for a target to raise electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035, from a little over one-fifth at present.

However, the proposal does not require the additional electricity to come from clean sources. Countries have also yet to agree on a broader plan to move away from coal, oil and gas.

For India, electrification could reduce petroleum use in transport and industry, but it would need to be supported by cleaner power generation, reliable grids and adequate storage. Otherwise, rising electricity demand could continue to depend on fossil fuel-based generation.

CEEW also cautioned that the clean energy transition brings its own supply-chain risks. Renewable energy systems can reduce dependence on imported fuels once installed, but countries still need access to critical minerals, technology and industrial inputs. The study recommended domestic manufacturing, recycling and diversified supply chains to manage these risks.

What is India’s position at COP31?

India has called for a fair climate agreement that recognises the different responsibilities and capabilities of developed and developing countries.

In his opening statement at COP31, Narendra Bhooshan, Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, reaffirmed India’s commitment to climate multilateralism and the principles of equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

According to statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), India said the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement remain the most inclusive platforms for international climate action.

India also backed the COP31 presidency’s focus on implementation, dialogue and consensus, while stressing that climate commitments must translate into action without leaving any country or community behind.

Climate finance remains central to India’s position. The government said developed countries must fulfil their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which requires them to provide financial resources to developing countries. India argued that public finance remains important, particularly for adaptation in developing economies.

The position shows the challenge India faces – reducing its dependence on imported fossil fuels while meeting the energy needs of a large population and supporting economic growth.

For India, improving energy security will require more than securing alternative suppliers. It will also involve expanding domestic energy capacity, strengthening infrastructure and reserves, diversifying imports and making affordable alternatives available to households and businesses.

Guterres’s warning at COP31 has brought the economic cost of fossil fuel dependence into the climate debate. The EY and CEEW findings show why the issue has direct implications for India, from inflation and foreign exchange costs to transport, industry and household expenses.

Reducing exposure to global oil shocks will depend not only on securing supplies but also on lowering the economy’s long-term reliance on imported fossil fuels.