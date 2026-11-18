India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 7.2% in FY27, according to UBS. This estimate came amid sharp spike in inflation and artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The country’s retail Inflation crossed 6%, above RBI comfort band in October. On AI, UBS believes 12 economies would go into recession.

UBS said the economy may grow 7.5% year-on-year (YoY) in H1FY27, but expects growth momentum to moderate in H2FY27.

“A gradual fading of the tax impulse, tighter global financial conditions, oil price volatility and the drag from a weak monsoon are likely weigh on activity,” UBS said.

Global economic shocks, including a sharp rise in crude oil prices, higher US bond yields and a potential correction in equity markets due to disappointment over AI, could weigh on India’s economic growth, according to UBS.

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How oil prices could shape India’s growth outlook

Brent crude is currently near $92/bbl but it has averaged around $104/bbl FYTD. As India remains a net oil importer, an increase in global oil prices could raise the import bill, push up domestic inflation and affect consumption.

UBS expects Brent crude to average $80 per barrel in 2027. However, it warned that a prolonged increase in oil prices could create additional pressure on India’s growth outlook.

UBS assumed two scenarios. One in which crude oil prices may rise to $150 per barrel. Then It estimated that such a sharp increase could lower India’s economic growth by 1.2 percentage points (120 basis points) below its baseline forecast in 2027. In 2028, the impact could moderate to 50 basis points.

In the send scenario, they assumed crude oil prices to decline to $60 per barrel. In that sense UBS expects India’s growth could improve by around 30 basis points in each years, FY27 and FY28.

US bond yield spike may drag India’s growth by 90 bps in 2028: UBS

In the third scenario, UBS assessed the impact of the 10-year US Treasury yield rising to 6.5%.

Such a sharp increase could tighten global financial conditions, putting pressure on emerging markets, including India.

UBS estimated that India’s economic growth could decline by around 60 basis points below its baseline forecast in 2027. The impact could deepen to 90 basis points in 2028.

In response, the RBI could raise interest rates by an additional 50 basis points in 2027 to address financial stability risks. However, UBS expects the central bank to reverse this increase in 2028.

AI selloff: 12 economies could enter recession

AI adoption could provide a productivity boost for India, but it also increases the urgency of reskilling workers and creating productive jobs for the country’s growing workforce, UBS noted.

However, India is also exposed to external risks if global markets face a correction due to disappointment over AI-led growth expectations.

In its fourth scenario, UBS examines the possibility of an AI-driven equity market correction, modelling a 25% fall in global stock markets. Such a correction could weaken global economic growth, with major market declines expected beyond the US, particularly in Taiwan and South Korea.

UBS estimates that 12 economies could enter recession under this scenario. “We expect spillovers from the global shock to lower India’s 2027 growth by around 50 bps,” UBS noted.

Food inflation may rise to 8% in H2FY27 amid El Niño risks: UBS

India’s southwest monsoon rainfall was 12.6% below the long-period average, raising concerns about agricultural production and rural incomes. “While the anticipated super El Niño has had a limited impact on food prices so far, risks remain elevated,” UBS said.

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Lower reservoir levels could also affect rabi crop sowing. “Reservoir levels remain low compared with both last year and long-period averages affecting rabi crop sowing and raising the risk that the impact of adverse weather conditions extends into next year,” UBS added.

The brokerage expects the lagged impact of a strong El Nino event to weigh on agricultural output and rural consumption. It expects food inflation to average 7.5-8% in H2FY27, compared with 5.6% in H1FY27.

Rural consumption may weaken, urban demand remains supportive

UBS expects household consumption growth to soften marginally in the coming years, with rural and urban demand showing different trends.

Rural consumption could face pressure from higher inflation, lower crop yields and slower wage growth. Nominal rural wage growth moderated to 3.1% year-on-year in September 2026.

However, continued government welfare spending and cash transfer schemes could provide some support to rural households. Upcoming state elections could also lead to additional welfare measures.

Urban consumption, meanwhile, is expected to remain relatively supportive because of robust credit growth. Personal loan growth remains strong, providing an additional boost to household spending.

However, weaker equity market returns have reduced the positive wealth effect on consumption, while higher inflation could affect household purchasing power.

Private investment to support India’s next growth cycle

Despite the near-term slowdown concerns, UBS expects a revival in private corporate investment to support India’s next phase of economic growth.

The brokerage believes improving corporate balance sheets, better demand visibility and expanding investment opportunities could encourage companies to increase capital expenditure.

Several emerging sectors, including data centres, semiconductors, electronics, defence, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy, are expected to create fresh investment opportunities.

Capacity utilisation has remained above 75% for seven consecutive quarters, while bank credit to industry grew around 19% year-on-year in September 2026.

UBS expects private corporate investment to gradually take over as a key growth driver as the incremental contribution from government capital expenditure moderates.

However, the brokerage expects net exports to remain a drag on growth as higher investments in infrastructure, technology and data centres increase imports of capital goods and components.

RBI may raise repo rate by 75 bps in FY27

Higher inflation could also influence the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decisions.

UBS expects headline retail inflation to average 5.2% in FY27 and 5% in FY28, remaining above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.

The brokerage expects the RBI to deliver cumulative rate hikes of 75 basis points in the current tightening cycle, taking the repo rate to 6% by the end of FY27.

“RBI faces a difficult trade-off between supporting the Rupee, containing inflation and sustaining growth. We continue to expect 75bp of cumulative rate hikes in FY27E, alongside slower fiscal consolidation,” UBS noted.

It expects the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points each in December and February. However, further tightening will depend on the persistence of inflation, food prices and crude oil movements.

India may sustain 7% growth in the medium term

Looking beyond FY27, UBS expects India to sustain real GDP growth of around 7% during FY29-31.

The brokerage believes reforms in taxation, labour laws, infrastructure, land markets and manufacturing could improve investment, productivity and competitiveness.

However, sustaining this growth rate will require deeper structural reforms, particularly in land and capital markets, alongside higher spending on research and development and human capital.

UBS also highlighted the importance of reskilling India’s workforce as artificial intelligence adoption increases across industries.