Two India-bound LPG tankers carrying cargo for Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) crossed the Strait of Hormuz this week even as an Indian-flagged cargo vessel sank off Oman after a suspected drone or missile strike, highlighting continuing risks to commercial shipping and energy flows through the conflict-hit corridor.

The developments come amid prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20% of global oil and gas trade and remains under pressure after more than two months of conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

Energy Lifelines

Government officials said LPG tanker Symi crossed the Strait on May 13, while NV Sunshine transited safely on Thursday.

Symi, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel carrying 19,965 tonnes of LPG cargo for IOC, is expected to arrive at Kandla on May 16. NV Sunshine, a Vietnam-flagged tanker carrying 46,427 tonnes of LPG loaded from the UAE’s Ruwais refinery, is expected to reach New Mangalore on May 18.

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With the latest movement, 13 India-linked vessels — including 12 LPG carriers and one crude oil tanker have crossed the Strait since early March despite heightened tensions and shipping disruptions in the Gulf region.

Officials said several foreign-flagged ships carrying India-bound cargoes have also managed to transit the waterway, though at least 12 Indian vessels remain stranded inside the Gulf.

Sinking of Haji Ali

Separately, Haji Ali, an Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel travelling from Somalia to Sharjah in the UAE, sank in Omani waters after catching fire early Wednesday.

“All 14 crew members onboard were safely rescued by the Omani Coast Guard and have reached Dibba Port in Oman,” Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said.

The vessel, measuring 57 metres in length, was carrying livestock cargo at the time of the incident.

While India did not officially specify the nature of the attack, maritime security agencies assessed that the vessel was likely hit by a drone strike or missile.

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“The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman is unacceptable,” the ministry of external affairs said, adding that targeting commercial shipping and civilian crew members should be avoided.

Shipping disruptions in the region have already left hundreds of vessels stranded and thousands of seafarers unable to move out of the Gulf and Gulf of Oman region.