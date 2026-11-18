India is on track to achieve its $1 trillion export target in the 2026–27 financial year despite global trade uncertainties, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday during a session organised by the industry chamber FICCI, as reported by PTI.

During the 2026–27 financial year, India’s exports recorded a 16.6 per cent increase during the April–September period this fiscal, building on last fiscal’s all-time high of $863 billion. He added that in uncertain times, India holds a distinct advantage as a “trusted” trading partner.

Commerce Ministry amends export promotion guidelines

In a separate development on Wednesday, the Commerce Ministry announced modifications to the guidelines under the Rs 25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission, reported PTI. According to an official statement, the revisions aim to widen exporters’ participation in global trade events, improve market access, and strengthen support for MSMEs facing geographical disadvantages.

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Specifically, the Department of Commerce has amended the guidelines for Market Access Support, Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement, and Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT) under the Niryat Disha sub-scheme.

What are the key changes?

Under Market Access Support, the government has raised the maximum annual export turnover threshold from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 50 crore for exporters seeking airfare reimbursement to attend buyer-seller meets (BSMs), reverse buyer-seller meets (RBSMs), trade fairs, exhibitions, and trade delegations. The ministry has also enhanced airfare reimbursement rates to up to 95 per cent for micro and small exporters, and up to 80 per cent for other eligible exporters.

Similarly, under the LIFT component, freight support has been expanded from 13 states and Union Territories to low-export-intensity districts across 34 states and UTs. The category of eligible transit points for transport reimbursement has been widened to include Land Customs Stations (LCS) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), while new incentives have been introduced for cargo movement via waterways alongside existing road, rail, and air transport modes.

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India, US trade pact talks nearing conclusion

Speaking at the FICCI event, Agrawal also said that negotiations on the proposed India–US trade deal are in their final stages and expected to conclude soon, though formal signing will depend on Washington finalising its new tariff framework.

He noted that while the broad contours of the agreement were announced in February and the legal text is nearly ready, the deal was originally negotiated against the backdrop of restrictive US tariffs that have since been struck down by the US Supreme Court.

“Now a new tariff architecture is being created by the United States. Till that tariff architecture is in place, the country won’t be able to sign the deal per se because those are in that background of a tariff architecture which provides different kinds of comparative advantages to different countries,” Agrawal said.

He added that while formally signing the pact will take some time until the US tariff regime is finalised, both sides are working to conclude negotiations and keep the agreement ready as soon as possible.