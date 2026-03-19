Twenty-two Indian-flagged ships — carrying 1.67 million tonne of crude oil, 320,000 tonne of LPG and about 200,000 tonne of LNG — remained stranded in the western Persian Gulf amid the raging conflict in West Asia, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the 22 stranded vessels, four are carrying crude and one is transporting LNG.

Domestic Stability

Officials, however, said India remained “comfortably positioned” in terms of petrol, diesel, crude oil and liquefied natural gas stocks, with imports being secured from alternate sources.

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Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary, ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said that the government is also pushing PNG adoption to ease pressure on LPG demand.

Neighborhood Diplomacy

On exports, India has received requests from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives for additional petrol and diesel supplies. However, officials indicated a cautious approach.

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“We have received these requests and we are examining those requests, keeping in mind our own requirements and availability,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs.

Reiterating the priority, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said, “Regarding exports to different countries, national interest is the top priority. First the domestic demand has to be met, and after that if we have surplus, the decision can be taken by the appropriate authorities.”