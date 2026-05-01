The heat has not peaked yet — but India’s power system is already under strain, and the warning signs are flashing early.

In April alone, electricity demand surged from 215,832 MW on April 1 to a record 256,117 MW on April 25, before settling at 233,942 MW by month-end — a rise of over 40 GW within weeks. More worrying is the timing: the stress is no longer in the daytime, but late into the night.

As temperatures stay elevated after sunset, India has already reported night-time power shortfalls of up to 5.4 GW — even before peak summer conditions have set in. On April 25, despite record demand, the grid faced a 4.2 GW deficit at 10:39 pm. A day earlier, the shortfall widened to 5.4 GW at 10:34 pm, with demand at 240 GW. Even routine evening peaks around 8 pm are now seeing deficits of 3.5–3.9 GW.

ALSO READ LPG price hike hits labour-intensive manufacturing units

For millions of households, this is no longer just a statistic. Nights are no longer cooler. Cooling appliances run continuously, transformers are under visible stress, and what was once a daytime peak has turned into a 24-hour demand cycle.

What makes the situation more alarming is that the worst heat is still ahead. Weather agencies have warned of above-normal heatwave days and rising night-time temperatures, with a developing El Niño likely to intensify heatwaves and prolong warm nights. What India is experiencing now is only a preview.

Solar Cliff

The power system, however, is structured for a different demand reality.

India is producing more solar energy than ever. Between April 1 and 29, solar generation surged 27% year-on-year to 634 million units per day, far outpacing coal (+3%), wind (+4%) and hydro (+12%). During the day, this abundance pushes electricity prices down to ₹1.5 per unit.

But once the sun sets, supply collapses just as demand rises. Data from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shows spot prices hitting ₹10 per unit at night, the regulatory ceiling — highlighting a near seven-fold jump within hours.

“India’s power system is increasingly facing a structural mismatch,” said Alekhya Datta, Director, Electricity and Renewables Division, TERI. “Low-cost solar during the day contrasts sharply with expensive evening supply.”

“India is witnessing a structural shift in its power system with rapid solar capacity addition,” said Ruchita Shah, Energy Analyst, Asia at Ember. “While solar is increasingly meeting daytime demand, its sharp decline in the evening coincides with rising demand, creating a dual challenge.”

She added that grid management is evolving through multiple interventions. “Flexible operation of coal-based power plants is being implemented, with thermal plants increasingly operating at minimum technical loads and ramping up during evening peaks. In essence, coal-based generation is shifting from steady baseload to flexible balancing resources.”

The paradox is stark: surplus power during the day — and shortages after sunset. In Rajasthan, around 11.5 GW of renewable energy has been curtailed since January 2026, even as evening shortages deepen.

At the same time, supply constraints are tightening. As of April 29, nearly 22 GW of coal and nuclear capacity is under maintenance shutdown, while gas-based plants are running below capacity due to fuel shortages and volatile LNG prices.

“Thermal plants are increasingly being used as flexible balancing resources,” said Vibhuti Garg, Director, South Asia, IEEFA. “But coal plants were not designed for rapid ramping, creating operational stress.”

That stress is now cascading through the system.

“Transformers and substations are deteriorating at two to three times their intended rate,” said Prashant Sinha, CEO, Resonia Ltd. “The loss of night-time cooling windows is turning seasonal stress into a structural problem.”

Storage Gaps

Shah noted that while forecasting tools and grid visibility have improved, gaps remain. “Forecasting systems such as Regional Energy Management Centres have strengthened visibility, but short-term fluctuations — especially during solar ramp-down remain difficult to predict.”

“Ancillary services are also not fully developed, shah said, adding that in 2025, renewable energy had to be curtailed under emergency reserve mechanisms due to limited ancillary market liquidity.

Utilities are scrambling to respond. DISCOMs are upgrading networks, adding transformers and deploying Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

However, the storage gap remains significant.

India currently has just 1,082 MWh of battery storage capacity, even as the government has approved around 43 GWh under viability gap funding and outlined a roadmap for large-scale pumped hydro deployment.

“Solar is easing daytime demand, but without storage, it’s shifting the grid stress to evening,” said Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd. “Integrating storage with solar is no longer optional — it is essential.”

On April 25, when demand hit a record 256 GW, only 201 MW of BESS and pumped storage capacity contributed, underlining the gap between planning and execution.

India’s power challenge is no longer just about how much electricity is produced — it is about when it is available.

As solar reshapes supply patterns, the real test begins after sunset. And with more intense heatwaves expected in the coming weeks, the data suggest that the system is already under stress — and the toughest days of summer are still ahead.