Given a perceived constraint in autonomously raising tax rates and the limited scope for any acceleration in transfers from the Centre over the next few years, several state governments are exploring innovative ways to generate more revenue to fund their growth ambitions.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha have taken the lead in this drive, setting up expert committees to identify new revenue streams, improve tax collections and unlock value from government assets.

The exercise comes at a time when many states are setting ambitious economic targets, including plans to take individual gross state domestic product (GSDP) sizes to $1-trillion, even as their spending commitments on welfare schemes and subsidies continue to grow relentlessly. The challenge is to find additional resources without relying excessively on borrowing or putting undue pressure on taxpayers. The goal is to strike the right balance between taxpayers’ ability to pay, not stunting growth with extra imposts, while also raising resources for essential welfare and social infrastructure as well as growth promotion through productive investments.

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In this process, tax may also serve more effectively as a redistribution tool. The four states are taking a closer look at everything from liquor taxation and property taxes to government land, public sector dividends and user charges for essential services.

Since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), states have had limited flexibility to raise indirect taxes. Their main revenue-generating sources are now state excise duties on alcohol and stamp and registration duties related to real estate. Here, there is not much possibility to enhance revenue yield through higher rates.

“In the past, the responsibility for raising the tax-GDP ratio has mostly fallen on the Central Government, with state governments seeking a larger share in the vertical and horizontal distribution of central taxes,” said Arbind Modi, former Member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and former senior economist at the International Monetary Fund. “So far, states have, in general, underutilised their taxing powers. There is room for the states to act unilaterally and raise between 2-3% of their GSDP,” Modi said.

DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisor at EY India, said states had very limited room to increase tax rates, particularly because of competition among neighbouring states. “If they increase tax rates, there could be a flight of the tax base from their state to neighbouring states,” he said. The greater opportunity, according to Srivastava, lies in non-tax revenues, including fees, charges and other payments for government services.

“There is definitely scope for increasing non-tax revenues. States have remained relatively relaxed in terms of mobilising non-tax revenues,” he said.

Karnataka is among the first states to undertake a comprehensive exercise. Its Resource Mobilisation Committee, headed by retired IAS officer KP Krishnan, has recommended a range of measures to improve the state’s revenue position. These include revising user charges for government services, introducing volumetric billing for utilities, linking charges to inflation and improving the valuation and monetisation of government assets. The committee has also suggested leasing urban land through public-private partnerships and introducing auction-based digital licensing in the excise sector.

The report has flagged the relatively low contribution of non-tax revenues to the state’s finances, despite own-tax revenues accounting for around 60-70% of total revenue receipts. It has argued that Karnataka needs to tap these sources more effectively while protecting spending on infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Karnataka also became the first state to introduce an alcohol-by-volume (ABV)-based excise duty structure from May 11, 2026, replacing the earlier bulk-litre-based system. Simply put, taxes are higher if alcohol content is higher. The government expects the new system to simplify taxation, improve transparency and reduce distortions in the liquor market. The revenue mobilisation exercise is also linked to Karnataka’s longer-term ambition of becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2037.

Tamil Nadu has constituted a revenue augmentation committee headed by economist and former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia. The committee has been asked to identify new revenue sources and suggest ways to improve the state’s own-tax and non-tax collections. It will examine areas where revenue potential remains untapped, including dividends from public sector undertakings, monetisation of government land and assets, and revision of user charges. It will also look at ways to reduce tax evasion, plug administrative leakages and improve collections through technology.

Liquor taxation is another important part of its mandate. The panel will examine whether changes in the regulatory and taxation framework governing alcohol sales can help increase revenues. Tamil Nadu is working towards becoming a $1-trillion economy by 2031.

Maharashtra has also joined the exercise, setting up a high-level committee headed by former Finance Secretary and 13th Finance Commission chairman Vijay L. Kelkar. The Maharashtra Committee on Sustainable Public Finance has been asked to draw up a roadmap for improving the state’s own tax and non-tax revenues and strengthening its overall fiscal position.

Its mandate goes beyond identifying new revenue sources. The committee will examine GST collections, tax compliance, exemptions and revenue leakages, besides looking at the potential of PSU dividends, mineral royalties and asset monetisation. Liquor taxation will also be reviewed. The panel will look at the expenditure side as well, including resource allocation, liquidity management and outcome-based budgeting, particularly in infrastructure and social-sector spending.

The exercise is part of Maharashtra’s ambition to become a $1-trillion economy by 2030 and a $5-trillion economy by 2047 under its Viksit Maharashtra @ 2047 vision.

Odisha’s exercise is slightly different. With government revenues exposed to fluctuations in mineral-related receipts, the state is looking to diversify its revenue base. Modi recently submitted a report titled ‘Tax Reform in Odisha: Mobilizing More and Better Revenue’ which identifies additional revenue potential of approximately 2.4% of GSDP, while emphasising economic efficiency, equity and fiscal sustainability. The report is not yet public. Odisha’s ambitions include becoming a $500-billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5-trillion economy by 2047.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, Director of the Madras School of Economics, said every state should publish a white paper on its finances, irrespective of whether a new government has taken office. Such an exercise would help states take a comprehensive look at both revenues and expenditures rather than focus only on raising additional resources, he said. “What Karnataka has undertaken is something every state should consider doing,” Bhanumurthy said.

He pointed out that states had greater flexibility in mobilising non-tax revenues, particularly through the monetisation of public assets. They could also improve collections by revisiting the charges levied for services such as electricity, water supply, roads and public transport.

When governments provide these services at heavily subsidised rates or do not recover their costs, the difference effectively becomes an implicit subsidy and a loss of potential revenue.

Srivastava also identified electricity subsidies and property taxes as areas where states could do more. Rationalising electricity subsidies and improving property tax collections could help mobilise additional resources, although the overall revenue potential of these measures would be limited.

The fiscal numbers underline why states need to act. In FY25, own-tax revenues accounted for 58.27% of the aggregate revenue receipts of states, while non-tax revenues contributed a relatively small share. Non-debt capital receipts from disinvestment and asset monetisation are almost nil.

At the same time, expenditure commitments are leaving governments with less room to manoeuvre. Subsidies, salaries, pensions and interest payments absorb a significant part of state revenues. Of the Rs 4.37 lakh crore spent on subsidies by 28 states in FY25, around Rs 1.90 lakh crore went to the broader energy sector.

The 16th Finance Commission has also stressed the need to improve state revenue mobilisation and expenditure efficiency. It has recommended that states actively consider reforms in the power distribution sector, including privatisation of DISCOMs, to address recurring financial stress.