The rural consumption recovery faces a fresh test as rising food prices erode household purchasing power and slowing wage growth, coupled with uneven rainfall, clouds the outlook for farm incomes. While the festive season and the kharif harvest could support demand in the near term, economists and industry executives warn that the squeeze on rural incomes may become more visible in the second half of FY27.

Retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September, a 23-month high, with rural inflation at 6.08%, against 4.88% in urban areas. Rural food inflation stood at 8.06%, higher than the overall food inflation rate of 7.74%, while onion prices surged 108% year-on-year. With food accounting for a larger share of rural household spending, the increase leaves less money for discretionary purchases, including personal care products, two-wheelers and agricultural equipment.

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The pressure is compounded by a sharp slowdown in rural wage growth. Labour Bureau data show that wage growth in July-August slowed to just over 3% for men and below 4% for women, from more than 16% and 21%, respectively, in April-June. If earnings fail to keep pace with living costs, households could defer purchases or shift to cheaper products, even as companies look to the festive season to sustain the recovery.

“Rural demand conditions have remained steady despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, persistent inflationary pressures across various commodities and deficit rainfall,” Mohit Malhotra, global CEO of Dabur, told Fe. The company derives over 35-40% of its sales from rural markets. He said smaller packs, lower-priced products and delayed discretionary purchases could become more important if food costs remain elevated.

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, flagged uneven rainfall, geopolitical uncertainty and the possibility of higher interest rates as risks to demand after the festive season.

The impact could be particularly pronounced in the tractor market, where purchases depend on harvest prospects and farmers’ cash flows. Drought conditions in parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, western Rajasthan and Gujarat could affect yields and purchasing power, Amar Jatin Sheth, vice-president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, said. Farmers in affected regions may postpone new purchases and replacement demand, although stronger markets elsewhere could cushion the national impact.

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The tractor industry recorded around 15% year-to-date growth through September, but the month marked its first decline, according to CNH India. The company attributed this partly to a high base following last year’s goods and services tax-related demand surge and a shift in festival dates. It expects the second half of FY27 to be softer than the first as farmers await greater clarity on crop realisations, water availability and financing conditions.

Economists expect the strain to become clearer after the harvest season. Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said the impact on rural demand would be more visible in the fourth quarter of FY27 and the first quarter of FY28 as real income growth slows and inflation remains elevated. Crisil Intelligence expects tractor industry growth in the mid- to high-single digits for FY27, though regional disparities are likely to persist.

For consumer goods makers, the immediate challenge is to protect affordability while managing commodity costs. Nestlé India chairman and managing director Manish Tiwary said innovation, brand investments and operational efficiencies would help mitigate cost pressures. Ultimately, the durability of the rural recovery will depend on whether household incomes and post-harvest cash flows can keep pace with rising living costs once festive demand fades.