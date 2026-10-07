The Indian rupee came under renewed selling pressure on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India raised interest rates by 25 basis points. The local currency weakened towards the 97 per dollar level, falling to an intraday low of 96.84 per dollar, near its May record low of 96.96 against the greenback.

The domestic unit extended declines driven by elevated crude oil prices, surging bond yields, and foreign equity outflows. A firm dollar also contributed to the weakness for the Indian rupee, as it ended the day at 96.77 against the US Dollar.

So far this year, the Indian rupee has fallen by 7.5%, being among the worst-performing Asian currencies

RBI raises rates after nearly four years

India’s central bank raised key interest rates by 25 basis points for the first time since February 2023, bringing the repo rate to 5.50% vs 5.25% earlier. Also, the RBI shifted its policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘Neutral’, a decision that was backed by four of six members of the monetary policy committee.

The central bank’s hike was much in line with economists’ expectations as the Indian market continues to face headwinds from the prolonged West Asia conflict, which continues to mount inflationary pressures and keep oil prices high.

Governor says Rupee might be undervalued

In the post-monetary policy press conference, governor Sanjay Malhotra said that estimates suggest that the Indian rupee might be undervalued and the currency will likely find its direction over the longer course of the run.

When asked why the Indian rupee has weakened despite the RBI’s concessional measures, Malhotra said that financial markets are “irrational” in the shorter run and the central bank will continue to ensure orderly movement for the currency

“We will ensure that the rupee stabilises, that the rupee finds its correct value, and we will support an orderly movement of the rupee in finding its correct value and at the same time in ensuring that there is no excessive volatility,” Malhotra said in the press conference.

Speaking on liquidity management, Malhotra remarked that the central bank has mobilised $133 billion through the FCNR(B) inflows and will manage the surplus via the use of various tools like spot intervention, buy-sell swaps and so on.

“By a number of estimates, including the REER (Real Effective Exchange Rate), the rupee is not overvalued; it may be undervalued,” the RBI governor said.

RBI raised GDP and inflation projections

The central bank increased its CPI inflation forecast for FY27 to 5.2% against the 5% projected at the August meeting. The core inflation rate has also been raised to 4.4% against 4.3%.

However, GDP projections for FY27 have been raised, as the central bank projects an increase of 40 basis points in GDP growth to 7.1% against 6.7% seen earlier.

Outlook for rupee

“The shift in stance from neutral to calibrated tightening has added to nervousness in the currency market, indicating that further rate hikes could remain on the table depending on inflation and incoming economic data. The rupee is likely to remain under pressure with elevated volatility, with the range seen between 96.45–97.25,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.