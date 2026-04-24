The Centre has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore as incentives for accelerating reforms and boosting production in the mining sector, with a strong focus on faster operationalisation of mines and improved governance.

The scheme, structured in three components, will provide financial incentives to states on a first-come, first-served basis, encouraging them to streamline administrative processes and adopt technology-driven monitoring systems.

States completing key reform measures — integrating with the national mining portal, setting up coordination committees, and publishing annual auction calendars — will be eligible for incentives under the first component, which has an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore.

Another Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for mine operationalisation. States will receive Rs 20 crore per mineral block auctioned with pre-embedded clearances, subject to a cap, while an additional Rs 250 crore incentive is tied to achieving operationalisation of at least 10% of auctioned blocks within a specified timeline. This is expected to address long-standing bottlenecks in land acquisition, environmental approvals, and logistical preparedness that often delay production.

The third component links incentives to performance under the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI), with Rs 675 crore set aside to reward top-performing states across different categories. This ranking-based approach is designed to foster competition and improve sectoral efficiency.

Officials said the reforms aim to increase mineral output, enhance state revenues, and ensure transparency in allocation and monitoring. The ministry of mines will evaluate reform progress and recommend eligible states for fund disbursal. With clear timelines set for proposal submissions and approvals, the initiative is expected to push states towards faster execution while strengthening the overall regulatory framework in the mining sector.

