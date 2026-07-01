A revamped rural job guarantee law — Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin Act (VB-G RAM G) – came into effect on Wednesday, replacing the two-decades-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). While the scheme’s demand-driven nature has virtually been done away with, the average daily wage across all 34 states and union territories has been revised upwards to Rs 327.4 under VB-G RAM G, from Rs 298 last prevailed under MGNREGA.

Daily wages under the revised scheme have been fixed in the range of Rs 300-409 across states, with a special rate of Rs 450 in certain gram panchayats in Sikkim.

States such as Haryana (Rs 409), Goa (Rs 406), Kerala (Rs 401) and Sikkim (Rs 450) now have notified wage rates exceeding Rs 400 per day, compared to only one state (Haryana) under MGNREGA. Daily wages for unskilled labourers in relatively poorer states where job demand under the scheme is presumed to be higher also saw major upward revisions: Odisha (Rs 300), Bihar (Rs 300), Jharkhand (Rs 300), Chhattisgarh (Rs 300) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 300).

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, daily wage rates in several states were below Rs 300, with the lowest notified wage being Rs 241. “Under the revised notification, every such state has been brought up to the new benchmark, significantly improving income security for rural workers while narrowing long-standing regional wage disparities,” the ministry stated.

As many as 29 states and union territories have made budgetary provisions for the new Act, while 24 states have notified it. West Bengal which wasn’t implementing MGNREGA in the last few years because of a dispute with the Centre, has also rolled out the revamped scheme.

Political Debates

The new legislation for rural jobs guarantee comes amid criticism from the Opposition parties and activists, who have raised concerns over changes in the framework. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post Wednesday that wages notified under VB-G RAM G are “unjustifiably low”—largely Rs 300 per day lower than the Rs 375 per day recommended by the expert committee headed by Anoop Satpathy, which the Narendra Modi government formed.

Several experts had questioned the dilution of the demand-driven nature of the scheme and the alleged undermining of the role of states and panchayats in running the scheme through the new legislation passed by Parliament in December 2025.

However, rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government’s priority was to ensure that “no eligible rural worker remains without work even for a single day”. The revamped scheme comes when below normal rainfall has hit kharif sowing and it may result in demand for higher employment under G RAM G.

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The new legislation guarantees 125 days of wage employment annually to each rural household against 100 days in MGNREGA. However, the average days of employment provided under MGNREGA was around 50 days while in the last fiscal only 43.2 days of average employment was provided to rural households.

Funding Transitions

Under MGNREGA, the Centre used to finance the entire cost of wages for unskilled manual work, up to three-fourths of the material cost, and a share of administrative costs for work undertaken. Under the new legislation the Centre will determine the state-wise normative allocation for each financial year to states. The state government will bear any expenditure incurred in excess of this allocation.

The fund-sharing pattern between the central government and state governments will be in the ratio of 60:40 for all states other than the North-eastern and Himalayan states where the Centre would bear 90% of the implementation cost.

To ensure that sowing and other agricultural activities are not hampered, the new legislation requires state governments to announce in advance a period of up to 60 days in every financial year during which works under the scheme will not be undertaken.

Earlier, gram panchayats were entrusted with identifying projects under the job guarantee scheme. The revamped version of the legislation while retaining this provision has enabled local bodies to focus on four thematic areas: water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and mitigation of extreme weather events. However projects under the new legislation will be integrated with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.