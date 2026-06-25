The average retail tomato price on Wednesday surged to Rs 43.7/kg, a 24% year-on-year increase, as supplies from the key producing states including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh were hit by deficient monsoon rains and heat waves.

According to the price monitoring cell of the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomato prices have surged 26% in the last month as supplies have been lower than the demand. Traders say tomato prices are expected to be at an elevated level for next few weeks after supplies from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are restored following rains.

Market Disruption

Ashok Kaushik from Azadpur market in Delhi, said that the average wholesale price at the one of India’s largest vegetable markets increased to Rs 2700/quintal, a 66% year-on-year increase.

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“Supplies from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have virtually stopped while farmers in Karnataka and Maharashtra are getting better prices than the northern India market. The prices are likely to remain elevated levels in coming weeks as deficient rains and heat waves have impacted production,” Kaushik told FE.

The modal, wholesale price of tomato, according to the consumer affairs department, increased by 50% to Rs 3000/quintal on Wednesday, compared to previous year. The inflation in tomatoes was at 48.43% in May, which pushed up food inflation to 4.78%, according to the statistics ministry.

Andhra Pradesh’ Madanapalle agricultural market, one of Asia’s largest tomato trading hubs, wholesale tomato price rose to over Rs 34000/quintal this week, from around Rs 2000/quintal prevailed a month back.

Traders said that higher temperatures in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and other regions have affected tomato production, leading to increased demand for supplies from southern markets, including Madanapalle.

Seasonality and Vulnerability

Tomato production as per the agriculture ministry is projected at 21.46 million tonne (MT) in 2025-26 (July-June), an increase of 4.19% compared to previous crop year. Around 18 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab contribute to the country’s tomato production.

According to an official noted, the cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes.

“Tomato supply is spread across the country, any production vulnerability in any of the states disturbs the supply chain,’ the note stated. The department has identified June-August and October-November as lean production months when prices rise during these months.

The average retail price of potato has declined by 14% to Rs 21.99/kg on Wednesday on year and the onion price has increased marginally to Rs 28.05/kg on year. Bumper production and adequate rabi crops stocks of potato and onion according to traders would meet the demand till September and October before early Kharif harvest starts arriving in the market.