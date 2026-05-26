Increasing reluctance by the government to go ahead with imposition of anti-dumping duties despite investigation by Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is costing India dear in terms of elevated imports and threat to future investments, according to a study.

Between November 2025 and April 2026 the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Finance Ministry have rejected 81% of the cases where GGTR had recommended anti-dumping duties, which is much higher than 16% in April 2025 and November 2025, the report by C-DEP Research and Center for WTO Studies, Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday. In 2024-25 the rejection rate was 6%.

Historically India has implemented nearly 99.5% of DGTR’s anti-dumping duty recommendations until 2020. Post 2020 rejection and non-implementation rates have risen During the same period, imports from China increased significantly across several industrial sectors.

The non-implementation of anti-dumping duties on 56 DGTR-recommended products has resulted in an annual economic loss of Rs 11,938 crore to the domestic industry. Whereas, imposition of DGTR-recommended anti-dumping duty could additionally generate approximately Rs 28,540 crore (USD 3 billion) in annual foreign exchange savings by enabling domestic manufacturers to meet domestic demand instead of imports.

Due to non-implementation of anti-dumping duties Rs 27,427 crore of committed investments in sectors like steel, chemicals, textiles and allied sectors covering 27 products is threatened.

The imposition of anti-dumping duties is a World Trade Organisation (WTO) compliant measure and India has been a responsible user of it.

WTO data show that India’s average anti-dumping duty duration, across the case set reviewed, is 6.97 years, against a global average of 11.19 years. The US and Japan maintain longer durations and undertake more frequent sunset review renewals.

India’s average anti-dumping duties typically fall in the 5–12% range while the US frequently imposed triple-digit anti-dumping duty rates and China imposed several high duties, including rates above 100%.

The report said despite the threat of inflation cited for restraint on anti-dumping duty imposition, the evidence of this is thin. Most of the anti-dumping duties have been recommended on intermediate goods whose impact on final prices – especially headline inflation numbers is minimal.