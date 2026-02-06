The Centre on Tuesday rolled out the latest version of the India Energy Stack framework, a key initiative aimed at reshaping how power data flows across utilities, markets and consumers in India’s rapidly evolving electricity sector.

The India Energy Stack is being developed as a common digital framework to enable secure, interoperable data exchange among utilities, system operators, market participants, innovators and consumers through standardised protocols, shared data models and trust mechanisms.

According to the Strategy Document, the initiative is progressing through phased design, pilot implementation and national rollout to support a more reliable and flexible electricity system.

The framework seeks to address fragmentation in digital systems across generation, transmission and distribution entities, which currently operate in silos, limiting real-time visibility and coordination across the power ecosystem.

The updated Version 0.3 reflects ongoing refinement of the architecture through ecosystem consultations and testing, with the documents positioned as evolving drafts for periodic public release and review.

Peer-to-Peer Trading

A central focus of the India Energy Stack is expanding consumer and prosumer participation in the energy ecosystem. The framework enables consent-based data sharing and interoperable digital services, allowing households and businesses to access improved energy services, compare offerings and participate in programmes such as demand response, EV charging and peer-to-peer energy trading.

The documents also emphasise cybersecurity, privacy protection and trust-by-design, including encrypted data exchange, digital credentials and role-based access controls.

The review meeting on the updated framework brought together senior policymakers, regulators, utility leaders and digital infrastructure experts to guide phased implementation.

Standardizing the Grid

The initiative is being steered by REC Limited as the nodal agency, working closely with the Ministry of Power and supported by knowledge partners.

The India Energy Stack project is scheduled for completion by July 2026, with phased national adoption expected to strengthen digital coordination across India’s power sector.