Maharashtra will be running a collaborative pilot in the state to protect migrant sugarcane cutters and their families. This initiative seeks to improve access to public services for migrant sugarcane workers and their families, who often experience seasonal migration, limited healthcare access, and low awareness of their welfare entitlements.

A state roundtable, convened by the Sugar Commissioner with support from Bonsucro, the global platform for sustainable sugarcane, and the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA), took place in Pune. The Bonsucro-WISMA pilot program, called GROW (Gender Rights Opportunity and Work Empowerment), will be implemented across Solapur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Vijayapura. This program aims to align mill-level actions with government delivery systems.

The pilot will connect sugar mills, government schemes, and local civil society to ensure that existing policies and welfare entitlements are effectively implemented on the ground, thereby supporting seasonal workers who migrate across districts for the annual sugarcane harvest. It will prioritise the health, safety, and economic participation of women workers, and it is supported by companies committed to responsible sugarcane sourcing.

Senior officials from seven key government departments, 70 sugar mills, two industry associations, and various civil society organisations attended the roundtable. Sanjay Kolte, the Sugar Commissioner of Maharashtra, said protecting those who harvest the crop, particularly women migrant workers, was just as crucial as boosting suga production in the state. By enhancing collaboration among departments and partnering with mills and civil society, workers can gain access to government and institutional schemes as well as essential services.

“This pilot demonstrates how government leadership and industry collaboration can work together to bring about meaningful improvements in the lives of sugarcane cutters,” said Manisha Majumdar from Bonsucro. “Our role is to serve as a neutral platform that brings together mills, buyers, government, and civil society to design practical solutions, share knowledge, and scale up successful initiatives.”

Kendre V.S., general manager of the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Labour Welfare Corporation, highlighted the urgency of issuing identity cards and creating a central-level dashboard for Mukaddams (contractors) as high-priority areas. “Migrant workers contribute significantly to the state’s economy; they must be provided with insurance coverage,” stated Sanjay Khatal, Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Co-Operative Sugar Factories Federation.