Fuel prices went up once again on Monday, with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increasing petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre. The latest revision marks the fourth hike in less than two weeks. Frequent increases in petrol and diesel prices are expected to have a ripple effect on inflation, logistics, and daily commuting expenses across the country.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again as global oil tensions push costs higher

With the latest increase, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by nearly Rs 7.5 per litre since May 15, when fuel price revisions resumed after staying unchanged for a long period. In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 102.12 per litre, up from Rs 99.51. Diesel prices have also risen from Rs 92.49 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest hikes come at a time when global crude oil prices remain high and the Indian rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar. This has increased the burden on oil companies, which depend heavily on imported crude oil.

Fuel prices rise across metro cities: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

City Petrol Price (Old → New) Increase Diesel Price (Old → New) Increase Delhi ₹99.51 → ₹102.12 per litre Rs. 2.61 ₹92.49 → ₹95.20 per litre Rs. 2.71 Mumbai ₹108.49 → ₹111.21 per litre Rs. 2.72 ₹95.02 → ₹97.83 per litre Rs. 2.81 Kolkata ₹110.64 → ₹113.51 per litre Rs. 2.87 ₹96.95 → ₹99.82 per litre Rs. 2.87 Chennai ₹105.01 → ₹107.77 per litre Rs. 2.76 ₹96.79 → ₹99.55 per litre Rs. 2.76

Why are fuel prices rising?

Senior executives from state-run companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited said the ongoing tensions in West Asia have played a major role in the fuel price hikes. Disruptions and blockades around the Strait of Hormuz have created stress in global energy supply chains. Countries like India, which import a large share of their oil from the Middle East, have been directly affected.

Speaking to ANI, ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat said, “Whenever there is a declaration that there is a peace accord, the crude prices start to dip. And when you realise that there is no solution, the prices go up again,” Rawat said. She also said the government had tried to protect consumers for more than two months despite rising global prices.

“The government has given relief to the people for 76 days, during which the price has not increased. The price has increased, because the OMCs were taking a hit of almost Rs 1,000 crore a day. How long do you sustain that?” she asked.







