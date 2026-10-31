The government has scrapped the Rs 2.50-per-litre duty on petrol exports while raising export diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The duty on diesel exports has increased by Rs 3 per litre, while the levy on ATF has gone up by 50 paise per litre.

The changes, announced by the Finance Ministry on October 31, mean that petrol exports will no longer attract the special additional excise duty (SAED). However, exporters will now pay Rs 11.50 per litre on diesel, compared with Rs 8.50 earlier. The duty on ATF exports has increased from Rs 10.50 to Rs 11 per litre.

The revised rates took effect on October 31. The government made these changes through amendments to the existing export duty rules for petroleum products.

The revisions apply to specified petroleum products cleared for export. They do not, by themselves, change the taxes or retail prices of petrol and diesel sold at fuel stations in India.

How much have the duties on petrol and diesel exports changed?

The government has completely removed the Rs 2.50-per-litre SAED on petrol exports. Exporters will no longer have to pay this particular duty when sending petrol overseas, subject to the conditions and exclusions in the existing rules.

For diesel, however, the duty has increased by Rs 3 per litre, from Rs 8.50 to Rs 11.50. This represents an increase of around 35.3% over the earlier rate.

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The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), which operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, had listed the earlier petrol and diesel export duty rates as Rs 2.50 and Rs 8.50 per litre, respectively, with effect from October 16, 2026.

The government has also retained the conditions and exclusions specified in the earlier rules. These include provisions relating to exports by public sector oil companies to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

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It is important to distinguish between export duties and domestic fuel taxes. The latest changes apply to specified petroleum products being sent overseas. They do not directly revise the taxes charged on petrol and diesel sold within India.

What has changed for aviation turbine fuel?

The government has also increased the export duty on aviation turbine fuel by 50 paise per litre, taking it from Rs 10.50 to Rs 11.

The revised rate was notified on October 31 through an amendment to the existing rules governing the levy on ATF exports. PPAC’s duty table had listed the earlier rate of Rs 10.50 per litre from October 1, 2026. The latest increase amounts to around 4.8%.

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ATF is the fuel used by aircraft with turbine engines and accounts for a significant share of airline operating costs. However, this revision concerns the specified duty on ATF exports. It does not, by itself, announce a direct change in domestic ATF prices.

The Finance Ministry has not given a separate explanation for why it has changed the three rates. The latest revision removes the duty on petrol exports while increasing the levies on diesel and ATF exports. All three revised rates took effect on October 31.