The Joint Committee (JC) reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) has laid down timelines for sub-groups dealing with specific policy areas to expedite the process. “To

maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines, ” a statement after the 13th meeting of the committee said here on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on Tuesday in New Delhi while related meetings are being held in hybrid mode from July 6-10 to review the progress of negotiations under the AITIGA Review.

“The Joint Committee also provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review,” the statement added.

Three of the eight Sub-Committees are currently meeting on the sidelines of the JC meeting. These include the Sub-Committees on Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, National Treatment and Market Access and on the Rules of Origin.

The SC-NTMA focuses on tariff reductions, opening markets, and identifying/removing non-tariff barriers. The group on ROO is looking to plug opportunities for third countries like China to route cheap goods through ASEAN duty-free. While the trade facilitation committee is working to streamline clearance, cut bureaucratic red tape, and digitize customs procedures to make border compliance smoother.

The AITIGA review process has already missed one deadline of December 2025. On Tuesday in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta both leaders called for a timely conclusion to the review to establish a more “balanced, mutually beneficial, and facilitative” trade environment.

AITIGA came into force in 2010 and soon after it saw imports from the 10-member Asean members shoot up while its exports stagnated. In 2019 at the 16th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers’ Meeting, India formally demanded a comprehensive review to fix lopsided tariff concessions and weak Rules of Origin

ASEAN officially accepted India’s request in September 2022 and mandated the AITIGA Joint Committee to outline a review framework.

For balancing the trade India’s aim in the AITIGA talks is greater liberalisation and bringing 80% of the tariff lines under its umbrella. It is also seeking product-specific Rules of Origin in the review of AITIGA.

At present, the AITIGA has a provision of a uniform 35% local value addition requirement across all product categories to qualify for trade on preferential duties.

AITIGA came into effect in January 2010. In 2009–10, India’s exports to Asean stood at $18.11 billion and imports at $25.79 billion. By 2025-26, exports grew to $38.4 billion, but imports ballooned to $ 89.9 billion.