India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI)– based inflation rose to 12.29% in October, compared to 11.39% in September.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the increase was largely driven by higher prices of fuel and power, primary articles and manufactured products.

The All India WPI index for all commodities increased to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in September, indicating a rise in wholesale prices during the month.

Fuel and power inflation jumps to 32.84%

Among the major groups, inflation in Fuel and Power witnessed a sharp increase to 32.84% in October from 25.85% in September. The group’s index rose to 115.7 from 110.5 during the period.

Advertisement

Table 1: WPI inflation across major groups

Commodity group October 2026 inflation (%) September 2026 inflation (%) October 2026 index September 2026 index All commodities 12.29 11.39 113.3 112.5 Primary Articles 9.24 8.67 120.6 120.3 Fuel and Power 32.84 25.85 115.7 110.5 Manufactured Products 9.54 9.76 110.2 110.2

Primary Articles inflation also increased to 9.24% in October from 8.67% in September. Its index stood at 120.6, compared to 120.3 in the previous month.

However, inflation in Manufactured Products eased marginally to 9.54% in October from 9.76% in September. The index for this category remained unchanged at 110.2.

Crude oil, electricity and food prices drive inflation

Several categories contributed to the increase in wholesale inflation during October. These included mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals and chemicals and chemical products.

Manufactured food products, non-food articles, textiles, and rubber and plastic products also contributed to the overall rise in WPI inflation.

WPI food inflation eases marginally

Inflation in the WPI Food Index, which includes food articles under Primary Articles and manufactured food products, eased marginally to 8.58% in October from 8.66% in September.

The Food Index carries a weight of 24.99% in the overall WPI basket.