India’s retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, compared with 5.54% in September. Food inflation also increased sharply during the month, according to the CPI data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

Inflation based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) climbed to 8.94% in October, compared with 7.74% in September.

India CPI inflation: October 2026

Inflation indicator October 2026 September 2026 Retail inflation (CPI) 6.09% 5.54% Food inflation (CFPI) 8.94% 7.74% Rural CPI inflation 6.63% 6.08% Urban CPI inflation 5.41% 4.88% Rural food inflation 9.09% 8.06% Urban food inflation 8.68% 7.18%

Onion prices see 116% inflation, while potato prices turn cheaper

Onion prices recorded the highest inflation among the key items tracked in October. Inflation in onion prices stood at 116.22%, compared with 108.13% in September.

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Garlic inflation increased to 60.74% from 54.62% in the previous month. Silver jewellery inflation, however, moderated to 52.39% in October from 87.82% in September.

On the other hand, potato prices continued to decline, with deflation deepening to 14.24% in October from 11.52% in September.

Rural inflation higher than urban inflation

Inflation remained higher in rural areas than in urban areas during October. Rural retail inflation stood at 6.63%, compared with 5.41% in urban areas.

In September, rural inflation was 6.08%, while urban inflation stood at 4.88%.

Food inflation in rural areas increased to 9.09% in October from 8.06% in September. In urban areas, it rose to 8.68% from 7.18% during the same period.

Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka among states with high inflation

Among states with a population of more than 50 lakh, Telangana recorded high retail inflation in October. Its rural inflation stood at 8.05%, while urban inflation was 6.68%.

Tamil Nadu recorded rural inflation of 7.86% and urban inflation of 6.84%. Karnataka’s rural and urban inflation rates stood at 7.54% and 6.60%, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh also reported elevated inflation, with rural prices rising 7.66% and urban prices increasing 6.46%.

In Maharashtra, rural inflation stood at 6.86%, while urban inflation was 5.20%.

Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research and Economist at Elara Capital said that CPI inflation came in line with their expectations as food inflation firmed and its pass-through was evident across the board.

“Notwithstanding the cooling of crude oil prices amid expectations of peace in West Asia, inflation is expected to unlikely cool off immediately as pass- through of previous hikes continues. We expect RBI to hike rates by another 50 bps over next 6 to 9 months,” Kapoor of Elara Capital noted.