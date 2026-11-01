India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew at the quickest pace in over four years in October to a six-month high of Rs 2.31 lakh crore amidst festive demand and a sharp jump in imports revenue, data released Sunday showed.

Gross GST collections rose 22.9% year-on-year, the quickest increase since September 2022. October collections were the second highest in the current financial year, behind April. It was also the fourth consecutive month when GST collections were at Rs 2 lakh crore or higher.

In the current financial year, gross GST mop-up has risen 13.2% to Rs 14.78 lakh crore.

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The robust rise in GST collections was driven primarily by a 42.2% year-on-year growth in import revenue to Rs 72,246 crore. Domestic GST collections grew 15.8% in October to Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

“This distinction is important when assessing the headline growth, as import collections can be influenced by changes in import volumes, commodity prices and the value of goods imported,” said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“The growth in domestic revenue, therefore, remains an important indicator to watch when evaluating the underlying momentum in the economy,” Mishra said.

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India, said that the sustained growth in import-linked collections underscores the need to further push domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Domestic collections comprised Central GST (CGST) of Rs 42,935 crore, State GST (SGST) of Rs 51,340 crore, and Integrated GST (IGST) of Rs 64,769 crore.

On a month-on-month basis, gross GST collections were up 13.6% from September, reflecting increased demand because of the ongoing festive season.

GST revenue post-refunds rose 25.6% on year in October to Rs 2.03 lakh crore while refunds rose 6.5% year-on-year to Rs 27,934 crore.

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“Looking ahead, the festive season should keep demand buoyant, and collections for the coming month are likely to remain strong,” Agarwal said.

In terms of state-wise performance, healthy growth in collections was seen in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu’s GST collection grew just 3% in October. This warrants a closer examination of its manufacturing and consumption-led revenue trends, said Sivakumar Ramjee, executive director- indirect tax, Nangia Global.

“The policy challenge is therefore twofold: strengthen organic domestic revenue growth while ensuring legitimate refunds are processed swiftly,” Ramjee said.

Ikesh Nagpal, lead, indirect taxation, AKM Global, said that GST is increasingly serving not just as a revenue instrument but also as a reflection of economic formalisation and business activity.

“The 57th GST Council’s recommendations on faster refunds, simplified registration, improved ITC mechanisms and streamlined compliance can further strengthen this ecosystem by reducing working capital pressures and improving ease of doing business,” Nagpal said.