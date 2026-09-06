In a move to boost its audit quality and financial statement review capabilities, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is planning to hire people across audit, technology, management, secretarial and administrative functions. The audit regulator has posted 24 new positions seeking domain experts in areas like financial statement review, audit quality and compliance with accounting and auditing standards.

The current recruitment drive comes as NFRA’s workload has gone up which includes a growing inspection of audit firms and various enforcement actions. The senior vacancies indicate a particular push to deepen technical capabilities. The roles for executive director, chief general manager, general manager, deputy general manager and assistant general manager include responsibilities relating to financial statement review, monitoring and oversight of audit quality, accounting and auditing standards, investigation, finance, accountancy and law.

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The recruitment also points to the regulator’s intent to expand tech capabilities. For instance, the vacancy descriptions specifically seek expertise in cybersecurity, data management, IT infrastructure and implementation of IT strategies.

Plugging Vacancies

The hiring is crucial since a parliamentary panel, in its March 2026 report, noted that only 32 of NFRA’s 69 sanctioned positions were filled as of FY25. The committee had called for faster recruitment and a permanent team of skilled professionals at NFRA to strengthen its regulatory work.

NFRA has stepped up the recruitment this year. In June, it advertised posts in accounting, finance and legal functions, as well as positions for young professionals, before announcing the latest positions.

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Experts said that the fresh hiring comes as the regulator increasingly relies on specialised expertise to examine complex audit and financial reporting issues.

NFRA’s inspection activity has also gathered pace. The regulator published 10 audit firm inspection reports in March 2026, covering a mix of large and other audit firms, compared with five reports in 2023.

Focus on Deputation

In the latest round, most senior positions are being filled through deputation or short-term contracts, drawing candidates from government services, financial institutions, regulators, statutory bodies and public-sector organisations.