The revised GDP series indicates a shift in India’s demand composition, with investment and exports gaining prominence. In constant prices, private final consumption expenditure remains the largest component but declined gradually as a share of GDP from 57.1% in FY23 to 55.7% in FY26.

Gross fixed capital formation stays strong at roughly 32% of GDP across years, underscoring sustained capital formation. Government consumption moderates slightly from 11.1% to about 10.2% of GDP, suggesting fiscal demand is stable but not expanding disproportionately.

ALSO READ Farm sector growth to decline to 2.4% in FY26

From Spending to Building

At current prices, average data for FY23–FY26 show investment increases from 30.4% to 31.9% of GDP, showing a marginal pick-up in capital formation. Exports also rise from 21.8% to 22.7%, pointing to a greater external sector contribution, while imports edge up slightly from 24.4% to 24.6%. Government consumption rising from 10.1% of GDP in the old series to 10.8% in the new series. Private consumption drops sharply from 61.1% to 56.7%, suggesting reduced reliance on household spending.

Sectoral data under the new series reveal faster growth momentum in manufacturing, financial services, and trade-related activities relative to agriculture. Manufacturing growth accelerates from 9.3% in FY25 to 11.5% in FY26, while financial services expand close to double digits in FY25 and FY26 in constant prices. Agriculture grows more moderately at 2.4% in FY26 from 4.2% in FY25, indicating a structural shift toward industry and services as primary growth engines.

The revised GDP series marks a substantial statistical shift from the old series, altering both the measured size of the economy and certain structural ratios while leaving the overall growth trajectory broadly intact. A comparison of the two datasets shows that the most striking change lies in the level of real GDP estimates.

Methodology vs. Momentum

Under the new series (at constant prices), GDP is placed at Rs 261.2 lakh crore in FY23, rising to Rs 322.6 lakh crore by FY26 (second advance estimate). The old series, however, estimated GDP at only Rs 161.6 lakh crore in FY23 and Rs 201.9 lakh crore in FY26. This produces a widening level difference—from about Rs 99.5 lakh crore in FY23 to more than Rs 120 lakh crore by FY26—indicating that the revision significantly scales up measured real output. The change reflects updated base-year methodology, improved data sources, and expanded sector coverage rather than a sudden jump in economic activity.

Despite the large difference in absolute levels, growth rates in the new series remain close to recent expectations. Real GDP growth is recorded at 7.2% in FY24, 7.1% in FY25, and 7.6% in FY26. This consistency suggests that while the statistical base has shifted upward, the momentum of expansion is not dramatically altered.

Nominal GDP comparisons, however, show a contrasting adjustment. For nominal values, the new series produces slightly lower estimates than the old one for corresponding years—for example, FY23 nominal GDP is about Rs 7.7 lakh crore lower in the revised data. It is Rs 11.4 lakh crore lower for FY24, Rs 12.6 lakh crore for FY25 and Rs 11.7 lakh crore for FY26.

This implies that revisions to price deflators and inflation adjustments play a major role in the recalculation, affecting current-price totals differently from constant-price figures.

“The wedge between real and nominal GDP growth rates has come down to just 1% on FY26 and will widen to 3% in FY27,” said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis.