After successful pilot in Gujarat, states such as Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have started similar experimental projects with India Post to speed up delivery of products from farmers producer organisations (FPOs) helping these collectives save on warehouse costs.

Officials said discussions are underway with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Sikkim to use post office premises where FPOs can store their produce. India Post will then pack and send the items to consumers as soon as an order is placed digitally.

Three farmer collectives from Gujarat keep their range of produce — pulses, jeera (cumin), groundnut, snacks, chilli powder, pickles and millet cookies — at selected head post offices in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhuj and Jamnagar districts for sale through the MyStore App, part of the government-supported Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) network.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Freight rates scale new highs despite West Asia lull

“On the ONDC, we are registered as logistical partners currently catering to Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhinagar and Jamnagar districts, and we are aiming to scale up to 60 locations, which will be done in a short time as SOPs have been developed for keeping farmers’ collectives’ inventories with us.” Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, told FE.

Out of the total 83,000 deliveries by India Post of products from farmers’ collectives since the pilot commenced, over 70,000 orders were from Gujarat. India Post, a logistics partner of the ONDC, gets alerts on its dashboard when an order is placed on the app. Postal staff then pack the items without involving the FPOs currently part of the pilot and deliver the products to buyers through its network across the country.

Under a pilot in Tamil Nadu, two FPOs have listed their products on the platform, while in Madhya Pradesh, one farmers collective has started the services.

India Post’s pilot has reduced delivery time for products and helped farmers’ collectives save on warehousing costs. “It has helped smallholder farmers selling in gram-sized packs and eased challenges in delivery to consumers,” an official said.

Sources said discussions are underway with the Department of Post for rationalising the logistics or shipping cost for FPOs as well as MSMEs across the country.

ALSO READ Quota open for 24,500 car imports under UK FTA

The Postal department plans to continue working with farmers’ collectives to bring more such entities onto the platform and expand last-mile fulfilment through the postal network.

One of the FPOs, Jamnagar-based Ranmal Farmer Producer Company, has delivered around 51,000 items, including kabuli chana, groundnut and snacks, worth over Rs 35 lakh.

“The post offices being used as storage hubs help us reduce transportation costs. We deposit items with the post offices in bulk,” said Mahesh Karangia, director, Ranmal Farmer Producer Company.

More than 7,400 FPOs are currently on board the government’s e-commerce platform ONDC. Over 200 collectives are selling their products on platforms such as GeM, while sales of agri-produce have also commenced on Amazon and Flipkart.