Monsoon Tracker: After a reasonably poor rainfall in June, the monsoon is expected to pick pace from the first week of July in some parts of the country. However, overall, the strengthening El Nino effect is expected to worsen the rainfall deficit in the large parts of the country.

In the next five days India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a strong spell over Northeast India and Sub‑Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with heavy to very heavy rain— and isolated extremely heavy falls. The monsoon is also expected to advance into Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh within two to three days and then into Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and southeastern Rajasthan.

IMD cautioned that the heavy rains in the northeast raise acute risks of flooding, landslides and travel disruption while northwestern regions may see relief only if an approaching western disturbance materialises from July 2. Despite these wet pockets, the overall monsoon progress remains uneven because El Nino‑linked circulation changes and weak moisture flow have slowed the seasonal advance.

IMD data shows a significant June rainfall deficit against the long‑period average, so the expected strengthening through early July could give only a temporary improvement rather than close the seasonal shortfall. That uneven pattern means some regions become wetter even as large swathes—particularly parts of central and north India—remain dry and heat‑stressed until sustained rain arrives.

The rainfall shortfall and delayed onset pose risks for kharif sowing, soil moisture and water availability, potentially squeezing crop prospects and rural incomes if the early July rains don’t materialise broadly.

That, in turn, can damp consumption demand in rural areas and feed into industrial activity. Industries reliant on agriculture-linked demand or facing higher input and logistics costs may see growth pressure even as pockets of heavy rain disrupt supply chains and infrastructure in the northeast.

IMD alerts and the fragile El Nino backdrop therefore keep both agricultural output and near‑term industrial growth outlooks uncertain. IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said the monsoon is expected to push further into Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days, and then into Uttarakhand, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeastern Rajasthan in the coming days.

Advance of Southwest Monsoon 2026 ❖ The Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through 20°N/60°E, 20°N/65°E, 20°N/70°E, Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, Motihari and 28.3°N/83°E as on 29th June. ❖ Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon… pic.twitter.com/JNK3QfK1tY \— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 29, 2026

Monsoon deficit, El Nino concerns

Experts warn that despite May’s five‑month high 5.1% IIP growth—driven by a 5.5% rise in manufacturing and a 9.9% jump in electricity—downside risks persist. High costs for imported inputs, lingering war‑related supply disruptions in West Asia and elevated risk premiums could keep input inflation elevated and soften industrial production in coming months.

Slow monsoon progress (all‑India rainfall 43% below normal as of June 29) and ongoing El Nino conditions raise the prospect of weaker rural demand and a hit to consumption, prompting forecasts of slower Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this fiscal.

May’s bounce was broad, with 16 of 23 manufacturing sub‑sectors and strong showings in capital goods, consumer durables, and infrastructure‑linked industries pointing to resilient investment and manufacturing momentum. Policymakers’ focus on infrastructure, logistics and competitiveness has supported these gains, but experts caution that geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressures and weather risks will determine whether the recovery is sustained over the coming months.

Agricultural risks and seed distribution challenges

The delayed and uneven monsoon threatens kharif sowing. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and experts have warned that up to 315 districts could face deficient rainfall. Seed industry body Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) said private seed firms hold a 20–30% surplus stock for kharif, but timely last‑mile distribution to rain‑deficient districts remains the main challenge. FSII Chairman Ajai Rana urged moving short‑duration, climate‑resilient varieties to vulnerable districts and stressed the importance of grassroots coordination and seed traceability to prevent spurious supplies during distress.

The IMD reported a deepening monsoon deficit; from June 1–28 the country received 85.2 mm of rain against a long‑period average (LPA) of 149.8 mm—a deficit of over 43%. June 2026 is on track to be the driest since 2009 if projections hold. All regions show significant shortfalls: northwest (‑29%), east/northeast (‑43%), central (-56%), and south peninsular (‑31%). The Met Office has flagged El Nino conditions in the equatorial Pacific. These conditions are expected to strengthen and could weaken the overall monsoon, contributing to a forecast below‑normal June–September rainfall.

June marks 3rd driest month on record

June 2026 has gone down as the third driest June month in India’s recorded history. Nationwide rainfall totalling just 85.2 mm against the long‑period average of 149.8 mm — a shortfall of over 43% for the month so far. The deficit has been widespread, hitting central India hardest (‑56%) and producing large regional shortfalls across the northwest (‑29%), east/northeast (‑43%) and the south peninsular region (‑31%). Meteorologists warn that the developing El Nino and a sluggish monsoon onset have combined to delay and weaken seasonal rains, raising concerns for kharif sowing, water resources and heatwave persistence in the plains unless the system strengthens in July and August.

Aridity Anomaly Index shows central India slipping into drought risk

The Aridity Anomaly Index (AAI) provides a more complete picture of emerging drought by measuring soil moisture alongside rainfall, indicating how much water is actually available to plants rather than just how much has fallen. When rains are adequate, plants meet their needs and excess water recharges soil and groundwater; when rainfall is deficient, vegetation draws down soil moisture, increasing stress. High AAI values therefore signal greater moisture stress and higher drought risk.

According to the latest available AAI calculation—almost the entire central-India belt—stretching from Gujarat and Maharashtra across to coastal Odisha and parts of Andhra Pradesh—was experiencing moderate to severe arid conditions, indicating a mounting drought danger despite what raw rainfall totals alone might suggest.

Kerala under IMD’s ‘orange and yellow alerts’, authorities urge precaution

Rain intensified in Kerala, prompting the IMD to issue orange alerts for six districts and yellow alerts for eight others. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) listed orange alerts for Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alerts for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The IMD detailed district‑specific orange alerts: Kannur and Kasaragod; Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 30; and Kannur and Kasaragod on July 1. An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 115.6–204.4 mm in 24 hours; a yellow alert signals heavy rain of 64.5–115.5 mm.

KSDMA advised residents in landslide‑prone and flood‑vulnerable zones, along riverbanks and downstream of dams to move to safer areas if directed by authorities. People were urged to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and waterfalls, refrain from crossing flooded roads, and avoid hill stations and other vulnerable locations until weather conditions improve. District and taluk control rooms are operating 24/7; emergency toll‑free numbers 1077 and 1070 were provided for assistance.

Thunderstorms across Maharashtra and 15 states

In an advisory, the IMD cautioned that severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds of 70–80 km/h will affect Maharashtra and 15 other states over the next 10 hours. Authorities advised residents to stay indoors where possible, citing heightened risks of sudden urban flooding, waterlogging and traffic disruptions during this active monsoon phase.

The IMD upgraded the warning for Maharashtra’s Raigad to an orange alert for July 2 (Thursday), forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations. The department also issued a marine advisory, warning fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea along and off the Somalia coast and parts of the southwest and west‑central Arabian Sea between June 28 and July 3 due to adverse sea conditions.

An orange alert is a weather warning that means be prepared for potentially serious conditions, such as heavy rain, flooding, strong winds or travel disruption. It signals that the weather may cause significant impact, so people in affected areas should stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official updates closely.

North India stays hot while hills get drenched

Despite heavy rainfall in hilly and northeastern areas, north and central plains remain hot because the monsoon’s Northern limit has not yet reached much of the region. The IMD noted that favourable conditions exist for the monsoon’s further advance into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and neighbouring areas over the next few days, with additional northward progress expected over the subsequent two to three days.

In Rajasthan, humid weather conditions persisted across large parts, even as scattered rainfall was reported in several districts, including Pilani in Jhunjhunu district, which saw 7 mm of rain. The meteorological office has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of the Kota and Udaipur divisions over the next few days, with rainfall activity expected to increase across southeastern and eastern Rajasthan from July 2.

Rain and storm alerts in parts of Himachal

The weather office said a fresh western disturbance from July 2 is likely to bring a wet spell to Himachal Pradesh till July 4, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas. Light rain and thunderstorms were already seen in Shimla, Kangra and Mandi. Uttar Pradesh continued to sizzle, with Prayagraj reaching 43.4 degrees Celsius and Lucknow at 39.7 degrees, while isolated pockets may face heatwave conditions and thunderstorms. Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana have also been warned of rain, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.

Delhi heat to ease with delayed monsoon

Delhi experienced a severe shortfall in June rainfall, logging a 55.6% deficit per IMD data, even as the city endured a second consecutive heatwave with temperatures peaking at 42.4°C; scattered evening showers and gusty winds provided only brief relief. The IMD now expects the southwest monsoon to arrive around July 4, later than the usual June 27 onset.

Delhi is likely to see the arrival of the monsoon on July 4, according to Skymet, if weather conditions remain favourable. Until then, the capital is battling intense heat: the minimum temperature touched 31.1 degrees Celsius, the warmest morning in two years, while the maximum rose to 41.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD also said a heatwave has been recorded over Delhi, with the “feels-like” temperature soaring to around 50.7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat of Skymet said the delayed monsoon and the clash of dry and moist winds have kept both heat and humidity unusually high. He explained that while the monsoon normally reaches Delhi by June 27-28, this year it is likely delayed by about a week. Dry westerly winds from Pakistan are pushing temperatures up, while moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are increasing humidity, creating uncomfortable conditions without enough moisture for widespread rain.

Heatwaves continuing but easing as monsoon advances

“The monsoon’s advance will bring relief,” IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said, while also pointing out that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, with parts of Haryana and Bihar also likely to be affected. The IMD forecast a Western Disturbance arriving from July 2 that should further ease heat in northwestern India.

VIDEO | IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava says, "The monsoon is expected to advance further over the next two to three days, with favourable conditions developing over parts of Madhya Pradesh, the remaining areas of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Over the next five to… pic.twitter.com/KceiRDZyiZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2026

The IMD highlighted that the heaviest rains will fall where land rises — the Sub‑Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast hills — with some slopes likely to receive more than 20 cm in a single day. Isolated very heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and pockets of Kerala. Meteorologists pointed to two key drivers: the monsoon trough steering moist air inland and orographic lifting, which forces moisture‑laden air to rise over hills and mountains, producing intense rainfall. Several cyclonic circulations over central India, the Arabian Sea and Telangana are also enhancing showers across the peninsula.

Cities and plains: Heatwave, high humidity and monsoon update

Delhi recorded unusually high temperatures and humidity, with the minimum at 31.1°C — its warmest morning in two years — and a maximum of 41.8°C. Forecasts suggested the monsoon might reach Delhi by around July 4 (Saturday) if conditions remain favourable. Forecasters cautioned that delayed monsoon onset has led to high feels‑like temperatures in many plains, where dry westerlies and moist southwesterlies interact.

Here’s the state‑wise outlook for coming days:

Northeast and Sub‑Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: Heavy to very heavy rain (7–20 cm), isolated extremely heavy (over 20 cm) — Red Alerts issued for select areas.

Heavy to very heavy rain (7–20 cm), isolated extremely heavy (over 20 cm) — Red Alerts issued for select areas. Assam and Meghalaya : Isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

: Isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Kerala : Orange alerts for Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod; yellow alerts for eight districts (between June 29 to July 2).

: Orange alerts for Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod; yellow alerts for eight districts (between June 29 to July 2). Maharashtra : Localised orange alert for July 2-3; severe thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in parts of the state within short lead times.

: Localised orange alert for July 2-3; severe thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in parts of the state within short lead times. Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Konkan region, Goa, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain likely at many places.

Plains of North India (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana) : Heatwave and very hot conditions for next 1–2 days; isolated thunderstorms possible.

: Heatwave and very hot conditions for next 1–2 days; isolated thunderstorms possible. Northwest India: Western Disturbance expected from July 2, bringing cooling and rain to the plains thereafter.

Safety advice and preparedness

IMD and state disaster agencies urged residents, tourists and travellers to remain vigilant, monitor official forecasts frequently, avoid unnecessary travel in affected zones and heed local authority instructions. People in hill and flood‑prone areas should prepare for landslides, flash floods and sudden road disruptions; fishermen were specifically advised to avoid specified Arabian Sea zones until July 3.