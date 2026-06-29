India’s industrial output grew 5.1% year-on-year (YoY) in May as compared to 4.9% in April under new series. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was at 122.7 in May, up from 116.7 in the same month last year.

Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said that this was driven by strong growth in the manufacturing and electricity sectors.

Manufacturing, electricity drive growth

Manufacturing, which carries the highest weight in the IIP, expanded 5.5% during the month. Electricity and gas supply posted the strongest growth among the major sectors at 9.9%.

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Water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 5.5%, while mining and quarrying contracted 1.6%, making it the only major sector to record a decline.

What is the new IIP series

MoSPI has announced a major change in the way it compiles the IIP. The ministry has replaced the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with the Output Producer Price Index (Output PPI) as the deflator for value-based production data. The change affects 234 of the 463 item groups in the IIP basket, representing 36.02% of the total index weight.

MoSPI has revised the entire IIP series with base year 2022-23 using Output PPI. The revised series supersedes the WPI-based series released on June 1.

The ministry said the move will improve the estimation of real industrial output, align India’s methodology with international best practices and support future improvements in GDP estimation.

Auto, electrical equipment among top performers

Within manufacturing, 16 of the 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in May.

The strongest-performing industries were manufacture of electrical equipment, which grew 20.8%, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, which expanded 14.5%, and manufacture of basic metals, which rose 4.6%.

Passenger cars, commercial vehicles and auto components contributed significantly to growth in the automobile segment. Switchgear, transformers and UPS systems supported growth in electrical equipment, while steel products such as hot-rolled coils, plates, bars and rods lifted the basic metals segment.

Capital goods record fastest growth

Among the use-based categories, capital goods registered the highest growth at 12.9%, indicating healthy investment activity.

Consumer durables grew 7.2%, infrastructure and construction goods increased 5.9%, intermediate goods rose 5.8%, consumer non-durables expanded 3.6%, while primary goods recorded 2.6% growth.

The ministry said intermediate goods, capital goods and primary goods made the biggest contribution to the overall growth in industrial production.

The next IIP data for the month of June will be released on July 28, 2026.