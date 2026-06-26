With India developing a protocol to export mangoes via sea route, shipment of exotic and juicy varieties of fruit to developed countries is expected to accelerate.

Last week, a 4.3-tonne consignment of Banganappalli mangoes from Andhra Pradesh was last week sent to Singapore via a reefer container.

Currently, most of the mango export consignments to West Asian countries takes about 5 days transportation time from Mumbai coast while shipments to USA and European countries are sent through air cargo. While transportation cost through sea route is estimated around Rs 13-20/kg, compared to Rs 150-Rs 250/kg for air cargo, making mango exports from India uncompetitive in the global market especially in the US, Europe and other high value destinations.

Officials said that a successful mango shipment by sea would expand the market access for the fruit to Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other markets. Mango varieties such as Banganappalli and Kesar command a premium in these countries.

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The sea protocol norm will also expand existing markets in West Asian countries especially United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait valued at around $ 25 million annually. In the current season, India has exported mangoes to 45 countries.

High Air Freight Costs

India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes which has 40% share in global output. However, it exports less than 1% mainly because of lack of sea container protocol and air freights are expensive. The uniqueness of Indian mangoes is its sweetness and smaller size.

“Development of sea protocol would boost our mango exports to high value market like the United Kingdom, Russia and other countries as India has wide varieties of mangoes which was known for their juice and sweety taste,” Ekram Husain, vice-president, VAFA Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association, told FE.

According to officials, the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow, in collaboration with Agricultural and Processed Food Exports Development Authority (APEDA), are experimenting with sea protocol where shelf-life of fruit can be extended upto 35 days for boosting exports prospects.

Prior to the shipment to Singapore, the fruit underwent hot water treatment and CISH-met wash, a technology that enhances shelf life and eliminates the presence of pests on mangoes.

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Treatment Technologies

Currently, mangoes exported to the US undergo an irradiation process, where fruit is exposed to gamma radiation, which kills insects or pesticides inside the fruit while countries such Japan and South Korea seek imports of fruits which have undergone vapour heat treatment and hot water treatment.

“The development of cost-effective sea shipment protocols is expected to strengthen India’s mango export ecosystem, enhance farmers’ incomes, improve export competitiveness, and promote sustainable growth of the horticulture sector,” according to an official note.

India exported mangoes valued at $56.34 million in FY25.

For mangoes exports, APEDA has identified 15 clusters in Maharashtra (Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg), Gujarat (Junagarh, Valsad, Kutch and Navsari), Uttar Pradesh (Saharanpur, Meerut and Lucknow), Telangana (Rangareddy, Mehboobnagar and Warangal) and Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Chittoor and Kurnool).

India has a large domestic consumption market. The major mango-growing states are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal.

After 20 years of lifting the ban on shipment, Japan has again halted imports of fresh mangoes from India recently citing Japanese quarantine inspectors found deficiencies in fumigation and disinfection measures at Indian treatment facilities.