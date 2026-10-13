Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, securities transaction tax (STT) and the taxation of different asset classes similarly remain key subjects of discussion among investors. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, she also addressed the rupee’s depreciation, and said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already taken measures to stabilize Rupee and will continue its efforts to prevent excessive volatility in the domestic currency.

“They are not trying to fix the rupee. They are trying to stop the volatility. And for that, there is a lot of effort from the RBI side. So, these efforts from the RBI… will continue not to…fix the rupee. We would appreciate it if the rupee finds its own (value),” the minister said.

Rupee rebounds after RBI’s forex measures

The RBI had announced a series of measures over the weekend to curb the rupee’s decline. These include a special dollar supply window for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to reduce their dependence on the spot forex market, tighter rules for foreign exchange derivative transactions to curb speculative bets against the rupee, and a 20% reserve requirement on eligible forex derivative contracts exceeding $2 million.

The rupee appreciated around 1% on Monday following RBI’s measures. The currency extended its gains on Tuesday as well, rising to Rs 94.96 against the US dollar in early trade.

Sitharaman expects RBI to take more steps to stabilise rupee

“I’m sure there are efforts which the RBI would take further to make sure that the rupee doesn’t become too volatile,” Sitharaman said, adding that India’s fundamentals are fine, with sound foreign exchange reserves. The minister said most of the rupee’s volatility is stemming from external challenges, while the government is ensuring that macroeconomic fundamentals remain sound within the country.

“… fiscal discipline is not going to be a matter which should worry investors. But as regards the rupee, and as regards the way it is reacting to the ups and downs with the dollar, yes, that’s where the challenge is, and we will be attending to it,” Sitharaman added.