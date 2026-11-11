Crude oil is currently around $90 per barrel, and the rupee too has seen some appreciation in the near-term. But can these two sustain at levels condusive for India?

HSBC said Indian equities could remain attractive. However, inflation and El Nino-related weather conditions could weigh on economic growth in the coming months.

HSBC also said that volatile oil prices, weakness in rural demand, a possible reversal in global AI sentiment are other areas of concern.

Inflation could weigh on growth

Inflation is emerging as a key concern for the Indian economy. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 5.5% in September, its highest level in 23 months. While food prices initially drove the increase, broader price pressures were also beginning to build.

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“While demand has remained resilient so far, further price increases could begin to erode consumption in coming quarters,” HSBC noted.

Economists at Bank of Baroda also believe that “CPI may settle at 6% on October 26, with risks tilted to the upside flagging food inflation as a major concern. “Major risks to headline CPI emanate from food inflation which is seeing a broad-based trend since July 2026. Especially inflation in edible oil, Tomato and pulses is getting entrenched,” Bank of Baroda noted.

El Nino threat raises food inflation risks

El Nino poses another risk, particularly for rural demand and food prices. Meteorologists expect the weather phenomenon to intensify in the coming months. “Winter sowing has started on a weak note, with low soil moisture and depleted reservoirs. This could weigh on yields, add to food inflation and hurt rural demand,” HSBC said.

Due to the inflation and EL Nino concern, HSBC expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points in December, following a 25-basis-point hike in October.

Deficient monsoon hits rural demand

HSBC said 44% of districts in India had received deficient monsoon rainfall. This has affected demand for herbicides and seeds during the summer season, while tractor sales have already slowed.

The brokerage also flagged higher credit costs at rural-focused lenders such as Shriram Finance. With winter sowing starting on a weak note and reservoir levels standing 34% below full capacity, rural consumption and agricultural activity could face further pressure.

HSBC highlighted these concerns while upgrading Indian equities to overweight from neutral. It believes India offers investors a combination of domestic demand, relatively stable earnings and diversification at a time when several Asian markets remain heavily exposed to artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks.

Currency stability is another factor supporting HSBC’s positive view on Indian equities.

Rupee stabile but risk remain

Measures taken by the government and the RBI have helped cushion the impact of higher energy prices and have supported the rupee.

These include efforts to mobilise foreign currency deposits through FCNR(B) accounts, route oil marketing companies’ dollar demand through a dedicated window and tighten rules around foreign exchange hedging.

HSBC said comfortable foreign exchange reserves could provide some near-term support to the currency. However, volatile high oil prices could put pressure on the rupee, particularly if the government continues to absorb part of the increase in energy costs.

Oil prices ease to $90.3: Will this support market sentiment?

It is important to note that crude oil was trading at $99 per barrel when HSBC released its report. Since then, crude prices have corrected and are currently at $90.3 per barrel, their lowest level since August. “A correction in oil prices can be a meaningful catalyst for the market,” HSBC said. However, persistently high oil prices could eventually hurt consumption or put pressure on the rupee.

HSBC also highlighted that the impact of elevated crude prices has been milder than expected so far, partly because the government has cushioned the pass-through to consumers. While energy-sensitive companies have faced margin pressure, demand has remained relatively resilient.

The three big concerns for India’s economy

The recent correction in crude oil prices and the rupee’s recovery have improved the near-term outlook for Indian equities. Lower oil prices could ease pressure on the country’s import bill, corporate margins and inflation, while currency stability could support foreign investor sentiment.

However, the sustainability of this recovery will depend on how inflation, rural demand and weather conditions evolve over the coming months. The threat of El Nino, weak reservoir levels and rising food prices could weigh on agricultural output and household consumption.