The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to hike milk prices by Rs 8 per litre, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, according to PTI. The minister added that given the crisis faced by farmers, members across parties in the Legislative Council had called for supportive measures. Milk producers had also taken to the streets in protest, while dairy cooperatives pressed for a price revision.

Noting that the hike was discussed in the Cabinet on two or three occasions, the minister emphasized, “We have taken this decision unanimously.”

This is a developing story. More details to follow