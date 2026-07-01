India’s June GST collections rose 13.9% to about Rs 1.95 lakh crore in June, government data showed on Wednesday.

Gross collections from domestic transactions were up 6.5% to about Rs 1.35 lakh crore, while import revenues rose 34.6% to Rs 60,038 crore.

Total refunds were up 29.1% at Rs 32,436 crore in June. After adjusting refunds, net collection grew 11.2% to over Rs 1.62 lakh crore in June.

Key highlights

Gross GST revenue from imports surged 34.6% to Rs 60,038 crore, driving the overall growth.

CGST collections stood at Rs 37,376 crore, up from Rs 34,558 crore in May. SGST also increased to Rs 45,116 crore up from Rs 43,268 crore. IGST were at Rs 1,12,320 crore in June, up from Rs 93,280 crore in May.

Image: Generated by Notebook LM Source: GSTCollection

State Wise GST collection

Maharashtra saw the highest GST collection at Rs 30,714 crores. Karnataka GST collection was at Rs 12,937 crore. While Gujarat saw Rs 11,743 crores.

State Growth (YoY) June 2026 GST collection (Rs crore) Maharashtra 9% 30,714 Karnataka 10% 12,937 Gujarat 12% 11,743 Haryana 9% 10,065 Uttar Pradesh 19% 9,165 Delhi 8% 5,987 Telangana 11% 5,050 Kerala 11% 3,159 Punjab 14% 2,491 Assam 17% 1,492 Goa 11% 604

FY27 collections remain higher

During the first three months of FY27 (April-June), gross GST collections reached Rs 6,31,699 crore, marking an 8.4% increase from the corresponding period last year.

Gross domestic GST revenue during the quarter rose 2.8% to Rs 4,54,427 crore, while GST revenue from imports climbed 26.2% to Rs 1,77,273 crore.

Net GST collections for the April-June period stood at Rs 5,40,218 crore, up 7.1% year-on-year.