Reliance Industries-backed Jio-bp has raised petrol prices by Rs 5 a litre and diesel by Rs 3 a litre, becoming the second major private fuel retailer in 10 days to increase pump prices as elevated international crude and refined-product costs put pressure on retail margins.

The revised prices took effect from 6 am on Sunday, October 11, according to a person aware of the development and fuel retailers. In Haryana, Jio-bp outlets were selling petrol at around Rs 109.80 a litre and diesel at Rs 97.75 a litre after the revision.

ALSO READ Investment pacts with three nations likely by December

In Rajasthan too, Jio-bp raised petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 3 a litre from Sunday, with pump prices differing across cities because of local taxes.

Queries sent to Jio-bp seeking confirmation of the revision, reasons for the increase, and impact on marketing margins were remained unanswered until press time.

The move follows Nayara Energy’s October 3 increase of Rs 5 a litre on petrol and Rs 3 on diesel as higher crude and product prices squeezed marketing margins. Nayara operates more than 7,000 outlets nationally.

State-run Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL, which dominate India’s fuel retail market, have meanwhile kept regular petrol and diesel prices unchanged, widening the price differential with private retailers.

ALSO READ Rice exports may take a hit next year on lower surplus

A fuel retailer said the higher pump price could make such quantity restrictions less relevant as customers may shift to outlets offering cheaper fuel.

India imports about 90% of its crude oil requirement, leaving domestic refiners and fuel retailers exposed to sustained increases in international oil prices.