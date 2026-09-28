The industrial production grew 8% year-on-year in August, up from a revised 7.4% in July, driven by manufacturing and electricity and gas supply, according to government data released on Monday (September 28). Industrial production had expanded 4.7% in August 2025.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed manufacturing output rose 9% in August, while electricity and gas supply expanded 12.3%. Mining and quarrying contracted 5.6%, compared with growth of 15.8% a year earlier. Water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 6.3%.

The August figures are the fifth monthly release under the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which uses 2022-23 as its base year. The overall index stood at 123.3, against 114.2 a year earlier, the ministry said.

Manufacturing accounts for 76.1% of the new index, compared with 11.1% for mining and quarrying and 10.9% for electricity and gas supply, making it the largest industrial component.

July’s industrial growth was revised upwards from the provisional estimate of 6.7% to 7.4%, following updated production data. Manufacturing growth for July stood at 8.2%. The ministry said the sector had recorded growth of 8% or more for three consecutive months.

For April-August 2026-27, industrial output increased 6.7%, compared with 4.2% in the corresponding period a year earlier. Manufacturing grew 7.4% over the five months, while electricity and gas supply expanded 9.5%. Mining and quarrying declined 2%, according to the ministry’s sectoral data.

Within manufacturing, 18 of the 23 industry groups recorded growth in August. Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, electrical equipment, and other transport equipment were the three largest positive contributors, the release said.