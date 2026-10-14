India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation rose to 11.39% year-on-year (YoY) in September from 9.92% in August, driven by higher prices across primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured products.

The wholesale price index for all commodities increased to 112.5 in September from 110.8 in August, indicating a rise in wholesale prices during the month.

WPI Inflation Highlights for September 2026

Indicator September 2026 August 2026 WPI inflation (YoY) 11.39% 9.92% Primary Articles inflation 8.67% 7.76% Fuel and Power inflation 25.85% 22.93% Manufactured Products inflation 9.76% 8.37% WPI Food Index inflation (YoY) 8.66% 7.05%

Fuel and power inflation rises to 25.85%

Fuel and power recorded the highest inflation among the three major WPI groups, with the rate rising to 25.85% in September from 22.93% in August.

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Inflation in primary articles, which include food articles, minerals and crude petroleum and natural gas, increased to 8.67% from 7.76% during the same period. The index for primary articles rose to 120.3 in September from 118.1 in August.

Manufactured products inflation also accelerated to 9.76% in September from 8.37% in August. The index for manufactured products increased to 110.2 from 108.8.

Food inflation climbs to 8.66%

Wholesale food inflation rose to 8.66% in September from 7.05% in August. The WPI Food Index, which carries a weight of 24.99% in the overall index, includes food articles under primary articles and the manufacture of food products under manufactured products.

The government identified mineral oils and petroleum products, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, coal and lignite, basic metals, chemicals, textiles, rubber and plastic products, and electrical equipment among the key drivers of wholesale inflation in September.

July WPI inflation unchanged at 9.78%

The final WPI index for July 2026 remained unchanged at 110.0, matching the provisional figure. Consequently, the final wholesale inflation rate for July also remained unchanged at 9.78%.

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The government compiled the final WPI for July with a weighted response rate of 98.97%. For September, the provisional index was compiled with a weighted response rate of 83.4%.

The government will release the WPI data for October on November 16.